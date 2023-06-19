Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma is back in the limelight, but as a teacher, not a tech mogul





Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and one of China’s richest people, has spent years in hiding avoiding the spotlight to provoke Beijing’s political elite. It seems that he is returning to the public place in 2020, but he suggests a return by making rare appearances. Rather than reclaim his status as a business titan, he returns to his roots as an educator.

Jack Ma has rarely been seen in public since he cleared Chinese regulators in 2020.

Ma attended the final round of a global math contest hosted by Alibaba in Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city where the internet giant is headquartered, on Saturday.

According to a statement by Alibaba subsidiary Damo Academy, he spent time talking with contestants and teachers, and reportedly discussed understanding mathematics with finalists.

The appearance comes after Mass delivered his first lecture as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo last Monday, where he was a featured speaker at a two-hour innovation and entrepreneurship seminar.

According to the University of Tokyo, the session was offered jointly with Tokyo Junior College and focused on management philosophy and how students can be successful in the future.

The billionaire’s rich experience and pioneering knowledge of entrepreneurship and innovation were drawn from Mastok, which attracted students from countries such as Japan, China, India and Malaysia, the university added.

Jack Ma is one of Asia’s most prominent businessmen and one of China’s most outspoken and active when he nearly disappeared in 2020 after criticizing regulators and the government’s crackdown on big tech companies. was one of the millionaires. Since then, there has been intense speculation about his whereabouts and well-being, and the billionaire has remained unusually low-key and retired from business activities. When he first disappeared from public view, many speculated that he might have been detained by authorities or punished by the Chinese government for his outspoken criticism. Subsequent reports suggested that Mr Ma had spent considerable time abroad, with Mr Ma living in Tokyo for a while before being spotted in Thailand and Mr Ma, a European, returning to China in March. However, it is unclear if he plans to stay or for how long.

CNBC reported that Alibaba President Michael Evans addressed the still swirling rumors surrounding the company’s most high-profile figure at the Viva Tech conference in Paris last week. First of all, Jack is alive. he’s fine, he’s happy he’s creative He’s thinking, Evans said. He teaches at a university in Tokyo and spends more time in China, he added. Evans said Ma remains Alibaba’s largest shareholder, which shows that he still cares deeply about Alibaba’s business. Evans said he still cares about the company as much as he did when it was founded and expects it to continue as long as Alibaba and Jack Ma are there.

Ma seems to be slowly returning to the public eye, but much of his involvement seems to be more about education than business. When Ma returned to China in March, he reportedly visited a school in Hangzhou, where he spoke about the challenges artificial intelligence poses to education. Other public initiatives and public roles are also related to education and outside mainland China. In addition to his visiting professorship at the University of Tokyo, his master’s university appointments include visiting professorships at the African Leadership University in Rwanda and Tel Aviv University in Israel, and a professorship emeritus at the University of Hong Kong.

$24.4 billion. According to our real-time tracker, Ma’s worth is what Forbes estimated, making him the 66th richest person in the world. Ma, a former English teacher who was once China’s richest person, is now the seventh richest Chinese person on Forbes’ list of billionaires. Much of Mas’ fortune is tied to Alibaba, which he co-founded in 1999 and has since grown into one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies. He also owns a stake in fintech giant Ant Group.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma withdraws from tech empire, gives first class as visiting professor at Tokyo University (CNN)

