Say goodbye to Google Pay for Android devices and hello to Google Wallet





Google Wallet will be introduced in 2022 as a new and improved version of the previously known Google Pay feature. Google Wallet also got some great updates, making it easier for Android users to store all their essentials like payment cards, loyalty cards and concert tickets on their phones.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet was formerly known as Google Pay, and Google Pay was originally known as Android Pay. It’s pretty much the same idea as Apple Pay for iPhone users, letting you store your payment card on your phone and tap it at checkout to pay for contactless transactions anywhere Google Pay is accepted. . Many places support Apple Pay and Google Pay, but not all places you visit still accept it as a payment method. Let’s see what we can get with this new update.

What’s new in Google Wallet? Photos, Cards, Passes

One of the big changes to Google Wallet is the ability to take a photo of a card or pass with a barcode or QR code and save it to Google Wallet. This will allow you to add cards not previously supported by Google Wallet, such as gym membership cards. To use, simply open Google Wallet, tap the appropriate card or pass, and a barcode or QR code will appear on your screen. This feature is already available on many Samsung phones.

Health insurance card

Another feature that we think will be of great help to you is that Google is working with Humana to support health insurance cards in Google Wallet. Health insurance cards can now be stored in Google Wallet and qualify as private passes. This means it can only be viewed using a PIN or fingerprint, making it impossible for others to easily access and steal. your health insurance information;

identification

Plus, you’ll be able to add IDs like your driver’s license or student ID to Google Wallet, so you don’t have to worry about carrying them around. Registering your identity with Google Wallet has just become an accepted form of identification in Maryland and will soon be legal in Arizona, Colorado and Georgia. Google Wallet now lets you store your corporate ID and badge on your Android phone.

car digital key

You can also now experience the freedom of a lighter weight keyring by safely storing your digital car keys in Google Wallet. Just hold your phone up to the car door handle and voila. open. Enjoy the convenience and security of your car’s digital key on the go.

At the time of publication, this function is initially only available on some BMW models. However, in the near future, digital car keys will be available for other car models as well.

tickets

Carry everything you need to watch the show or cheer for your favorite team. Tickets will also appear on your Google Wallet on the day of the event, so you won’t miss the opening act or the first quarter. Plus, you can save things like train tickets and boarding passes directly from the Messages app.

How secure is Google Wallet?

Tap to pay with Google Wallet uses an encrypted payment code to hide your real card number. Your payment information is kept confidential and not disclosed to merchants, ensuring the security of your payment details. This extra layer of security protects sensitive information from prying eyes.

Cart key points

This is an important upgrade for Android smartphones, and many will appreciate and use Google Wallet. I wouldn’t be surprised if a cardless world arrives within the next 5-10 years. One thing is for certain, we are witnessing dramatic changes in the way we process transactions and manage our finances. My main concern is security and privacy, and as long as tech giants like Google are addressing this issue to stay ahead of criminals, we should be in good shape.

If you were confident that your payment details would be stored securely on your phone, would you prefer Google Wallet or Apple Pay? Why or why not? Email us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

