Verizon, T-Mobile and Google Fi delayed June 2023 update for Pixel users





Google releases security patches to eligible Pixel phones each month. These updates are generally expected to be available at the beginning of the month or published on the first Monday.

With that said, Google released the June 2023 Update on June 13th. However, it’s been about a week since the update was released, and some of his Pixel users at Verizon, T-Mobile and Google Fi are still waiting for the update.

However, for some reason, the June 2023 update, which brings many improvements and bug fixes to Pixel phones, seems to have been postponed for some Pixel users this month as well.

Please note that this is not the first time an update has been delayed. Some Pixel 6 users reported the same issue as of March’s feature removal update and his April 2023 security patch.

Pixel June update delayed

Verizon, T-Mobile, and Google Fi Pixel users are still waiting for the June 2023 update to arrive on their devices, reports (1, 2, 3, 4) reveal. rice field.

Here are some reports for your reference.

(sauce)

I have a 6A and a p7p, both purchased unlocked from the Google store. Two days ago my 6A without SIM had an update, but my p7p with a Verizon SIM still has not. Has anyone experienced this? Maybe it’s a Verizon one? (source)

It’s June 16th, but there’s still no June feature drop for Google’s current flagship phone. what happened? Yesterday her husband bought one for her P6A. (sauce)

While some users were lucky enough to receive the update, others are wondering when they will be able to enjoy the latest improvements and fixes.

Additionally, Verizon’s official update page shows that the June update is available for Pixel 6 devices. However, if you’re a Pixel 7 user, the page still shows you’re stuck on his May 2023 patch.

Many Pixel 7 users who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the June update are frustrated by the difference in availability of this update.

Unfortunately, Google Support has not yet acknowledged the issue, so it remains unclear when users will receive the update.

At this time, updates are often rolled out in batches, so we can only advise you to be patient and wait for an update to become available.

Additionally, you can always check for updates in the Software Update section of your phone’s settings.

You can rest assured that we will keep an eye on the latest developments and will keep you informed if we find anything worth noting.

Note: There are more such articles in our dedicated section, so be sure to follow us.

