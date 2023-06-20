Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro display specifications leaked.Flat display with improved brightness





Google Pixel 8 series display specs have leaked online. The company plans to launch two premium Pixel smartphones later this year, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As every year, details about the upcoming Pixel smartphones leak months before launch. The latest reports suggest that Google will launch a Pixel 8 Pro with a flat screen. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is expected to have a slightly smaller display compared to the Pixel 7 (review).

Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro with a 6.7-inch OLED display, according to Android Authority reports. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to launch with a flat display. The display is said to be less square than before, with slightly rounded corners. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a slightly smaller 6.17-inch OLED display compared to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch screen.

According to the report, the Pixel 8 will feature the same 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, but with a smaller display, there will be more pixels per inch (427 PPI). The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature a slightly smaller 2,992 x 1,344 resolution instead of the Pixel 7 Pro’s 3,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Google has also increased the brightness level of both devices, now at 1600 nits, according to the report. By comparison, the Pixel 7 series offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

In addition, the report states that adjustments will also be made in the refresh rate department. The Pixel 8 is said to offer refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz, while the Pixel 8 Pro switches refresh rates between 5Hz and 120Hz.

Previously, the camera specifications of both terminals were leaked on the Internet. Both smartphones are expected to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary camera sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel Samsung GM5 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The device will also include a temperature sensor next to the camera sensor, according to the leaked video.

The Pixel 8 is said to continue to feature a dual camera setup. It will likely feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle camera with a zoom ratio of 0.55x. Both devices are expected to feature an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

Finally, both phones are expected to feature the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC and could launch Android 14 soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/google-pixel-8-pro-display-specifications-leak-launch-4132916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos