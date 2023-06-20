Google Sues Rank & Rent Marketer





Google is suing an online marketer for violating its terms of service and aims to prevent the defendant from further harming not only Google but also business owners and consumers.

The accused was a member of a public Facebook group called “Rank and Rent – ​​GMB Strategy & Domination”.

The complaint alleges that the company misled users, engaged in activities that violated both federal and state law, and violated its agreement with Google set forth in its Terms of Service.

Defendants are accused of three main schemes:

“(1) unauthorized verification of a non-existent business profile;

(2) posting false reviews on your business profile;

(3) the sale of a genuine business from an unsuspecting customer seeking services from a business listed on the defendant’s fake business profile; “

The two companies being sued are GMBEye and Rafadigital, and Google has combined them as one company.

rank and rent

Rank-and-rent is the act of someone creating a business website and associated business profile, then selling leads from it, renting it to companies at a set price, or selling the business profile and website.

The practice gained prominence around 2019.

Remarkably, practitioners run public Facebook pages, websites and businesses, as they demonstrate the level of naivety (lack of wisdom, experience, and judgment) of those involved in rank and rent. Openly discussing profile strategy and ad sales.

Google’s lawsuit includes screenshots from its public Facebook group, where the defendants claim to “rent GMB” and “sell GMB.”

Defendant said it participates in the Rank and Rent Facebook group and rents and sells Google business profiles, which are part of Rank and Rent.

Facebook Group Rank and Rent Screenshots Exposed in Google Lawsuit Screenshots Exposed in Google Lawsuit

The lawsuit describes the business practices as follows:

“Once defendants successfully verify these dummy business profiles, they either sell the listings or alter the fake business’s information to make their business profiles more attractive to potential buyers.

Defendants occasionally update their control of fraudulently verified business profiles to include unverified, real-world business information and assign them to buyers. ”

Google Business Profile Verification Service

One of the services they provided was a Google Business Profile verification service and a prospective service to top listings.

According to Google:

“GMBEye expressly and implicitly guarantees that the defendant will be able to circumvent the verification steps that Google requires of most merchants and that it will be able to ensure that a particular business listing is “high” in Google search results. However, this is a misleading and false statement. This is because no company or entity can guarantee such placement by Google’s search algorithms.

Many of Defendants’ messages allege that GMBEye has preferential access to Google, or is in a unique position with Google, and that “premium business listings” are not available to those who authenticate businesses through Google’s free process. It suggests that “authentication” can be secured.

…GMBEye’s customers and prospects may include both legitimate sellers seeking shortcuts through Google’s process and other fraudsters and malicious individuals who exploit fake business listings. While the latter may readily recognize GMBEye as a fellow con artist, the former may not. ”

The lawsuit makes a statement suggesting that the website’s message has a “unique process” for establishing trust with Google that allows the process to “move forward quickly.”

Defendant’s anomalous allegations are also described.

According to the complaint:

“Further explanation on the GMBEye website states that the defendants ‘ [s]pammy names ‘, suggesting that the service circumvents Google’s measures to maintain an accurate and high-quality business profile.

Defendants also allege that:[m]ost verification method is not available [sic] Please take action as Google suspends your listing. But with our method, you can sustainably rank his GMB in your company by spam name, and you’ll be ranking in Google in no time. ”

GMB profile and fake reviews

The complaint alleges that defendants are proposing improvements to Google Maps and the “GMB” profile listing and “encouraging reviews.”

The company also claims to be able to rank its customers #1, which is commonly known as a red flag in the search marketing industry as no one can guarantee this.

lead generation

According to the complaint, the defendants advertise themselves as specializing in lead generation, meaning the acquisition of business calls, contacts, and sales leads to companies, part of a practice known as rank-and-rent. Was.

The complaint states:

“Rapha Digital claims it can”[g]High conversion rate with direct access to mobile phones “For all industries”[.]””

Google Explains Rank and Rent Scheme

The complaint explains how defendants operated the plan.

Those people write:

“…Defendants first create business profiles for fake businesses, usually accompanied by fake websites based on simple templates.

Defendants typically associate these phony businesses with a Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) phone number in an area code that corresponds to the purported location of the phony business.

Based on information and belief, Defendant is believed to be responsible for posting over 350 fake business profiles since mid-2021. ”

How Defendants Fooled Google Authenticator

Google’s authentication system was surprisingly easy to circumvent.

Defendants appear to have made little effort to produce photographs or videos to prove that they are real businesses, sometimes using the same toolbench to take photographs from different angles to demonstrate that the business proved to be

A screenshot of a video included in the complaint shows an image of an individual that Google claims is “allegedly associated with a non-existent chiropractor, Wilmington Chiro Health.”

This was used as part of the validation process for a non-existent chiropractor.

The lawsuit also includes images provided by defendants in the process of identifying a company called “Western Los Angeles Garage Door Repair.”

This is an image provided by Defendant to “mislead” Google into thinking it was an image of a work area.

Below is an image provided to Google to validate the “Pro Tree Service” in Houston, Texas, showing the exact same toolbench.

Google’s lawsuit alleges that the defendants “to verify AS Budget Plumbers, allegedly based in Davis, California, when defendants contacted Google to verify the fake listing on March 29, 2022.” Another image used for is provided.

Rank and Rent – ​​GMB Strategy & Domination Facebook Group

The Google lawsuit cites a Facebook group named “Rank and Rent – ​​GMB Strategy & Domination” as the place the defendants used to sell their business listings.

The lawsuit describes the process as follows:

“For example, Mr. Hu posted the following offer for sale of business listings on a Facebook group called ‘Rank and Rent – GMB Strategy and Dominance’, stating that a ‘Plumbing GMB + Website’ listing in Monterey, California, , received “about 40 calls and five form submissions” last month. It was probably from a Monterey area resident who was seeking assistance with a plumbing problem. ”

According to the complaint:

“Mr. Hu, who acknowledged “GMB Lending” and “GMB Selling” in his GMBEye.com bio, asked for $1,000 for the business profile of this non-existent company. ”

fake google profile review

The defendants are also accused of selling fake reviews that Google claims to have been commissioned by fake review providers in Bangladesh and Vietnam.

according to the complaint

“To further strengthen the illusion of legitimacy and credibility of the fake listings, and as an additional service to buyers, Defendants posted fake reviews on their fraudulent business profiles and made the reviews available to customers. I am forwarding it to

…according to information and belief, defendants are connected to a network of over 350 fraudulent business profiles containing at least 14,000 fake reviews.

Almost all reviews gave it 5 out of 5 stars.

And the majority of these reviews (including at least 14,000 reviews above) are based in Bangladesh and Vietnam, across the ocean from the many U.S. companies these accounts allegedly posted reviews2. posted by the attacker. ”

Damages sought by Google

Google is suing the defendants involved in the rank-and-rent scheme for three times the actual damages, attorneys’ fees, and pre-judgment interest.

The Cornell Law School web page explains the meaning of prejudgment profits as follows:

“The interest to which a creditor (usually a plaintiff in a lawsuit) is entitled to is derived from the amount of the judgment and compensates the creditor for damages incurred prior to the judgment.

…Another example is Short v. United States, where the Federal Circuit awarded the Yurok Indians pre-judgment interest on their damages in order to recover revenues derived from logging from which they had been unjustly excluded. It was ”

Google Terms of Service

Some people take it lightly to violate Google’s terms of service, naively believing that Google is not the law.

Some marketers treat Google’s terms of service naively without taking them seriously.

Google is suing the defendants for breach of contract, alleging that they violated the terms of service associated with Google Maps and Google Business Profiles.

What this lawsuit makes clear is that violations of Google’s terms of service should not be taken lightly.

As this lawsuit demonstrates, Google has the right to enforce its Terms of Service in court.

Read the full text of Google’s lawsuit (PDF)

Featured image by Shutterstock/Tanya Antusenok

