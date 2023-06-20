ARN Innovation Awards 2023 Nominations Now Open





Nominations for the Innovation Awards 2023 are now open. The award recognizes excellence across Australian channels, including start-ups, partners, distributors, vendors and individual successes.

Channels will come together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney for the Innovation Awards 2023, scheduled for Thursday 16th November.

A step away from predictable award programs, not only is the expertise across the local ecosystem recognized and celebrated, but innovative examples of partner best practices are published by ARN, Australia’s leading business technology publication. further amplified through

The Innovation Awards 2023 reflect the market, recognizing outstanding achievements from managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, cutting-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancies, boutique agencies and applications. It is complemented by all companies such as developers. Working together, everyone contributes.

Likewise, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, the Innovation Awards 2023 will recognize channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Technology Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are being accepted now and will be accepted until Friday, August 4th.

Nominations can be submitted by individuals, employees, employers or business partners, but only individuals and instances based in Australia are eligible. Finalists and winners are selected by a judging panel of business leaders from partners, vendors and distributor organizations.

2023 Innovation Award Categories:

partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers, as well as customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB.

Innovation

Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established and emerging solutions, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional services, to raise the level of innovation for their customers.

Innovation across Australia

Australia-wide Innovation recognizes partners who are headquartered outside the country’s three most populous metropolitan areas and deliver innovation to their customers. This partner is a market-leading specialist who thrives in challenging end-user environments, generating new ideas and outcomes through unconventional approaches to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered outside of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

startup innovation

Start-up Innovation recognizes market-leading start-ups that have built their own businesses that bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. Note: All submissions must be from Australian-based startups starting operations on or after 1 July 2018.

Vendor innovation

Vendor Innovation operates a market-leading approach to engagement and enablement across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking and specialists, empowering partners to deliver innovative solutions and services to their customers. Recognize vendors who support

Distributor innovation

Distributor Innovation recognizes distributors who lead ecosystem innovation and growth through innovative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement across core categories of hardware, software, specialists, incubation and creativity .

personal innovation

Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through innovative approaches to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

hall of fame

The Hall of Fame recognizes long-standing leaders who have contributed to the development and enhancement of the Australian Channel. In 2023, he will have one inductee into her ARN Hall of Fame, determined by an executive committee of industry judges and past inductees.

