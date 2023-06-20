AT&T and Verizon open pre-orders for Google’s Pixel Fold, but device won’t ship until July 18th





Google’s Pixel Fold is nearing release, but it could be delayed a bit. After being announced at Google I/O in May, Google’s first foldable device is now getting several release updates from AT&T and Verizon.

On Tuesday, AT&T announced it would be launching its own pre-orders for the Pixel Fold, introducing a deal to offer new and existing AT&T users a Pixel Fold for $25 a month with no device trade-in. To receive this discount, you must subscribe to an unlimited plan and subscribe to a 36-month installment plan.

All in all, the carrier will cover $900, half the normal starting price of $1,799 (before tax) for the 256GB model of the Pixel Fold. Oddly enough, buying the 256GB model directly from your carrier costs $1,880, $81 more than the unlocked version you can buy directly from Google.

See here: Pixel Fold in action: An overview of Google’s first foldable device

05:10

Verizon previously announced that pre-orders for the foldable device will begin on June 20th, with the device shipping on June 27th. Verizon is still taking pre-orders starting Tuesday, but says it’s not currently “widely available.” Until July 18th.

Verizon’s deal is also less aggressive than AT&T’s. Switchers can save up to $1,100 off the Pixel Fold, and existing customers can save up to $900. Both options require you to trade in “some” devices and have the latest Unlimited Plus plan from your carrier.

I was a little surprised that Google’s first foldable product had to wait longer than expected. Google didn’t announce an exact launch date for the device at launch, but early pre-orders showed a June 27th shipping date. The Google Store’s recent shipping schedule says the foldable will ship in early to mid-August, depending on color and storage options.

T-Mobile has yet to announce a pre-order date or launch date, but has said it will offer the device. The carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/at-t-verizon-start-preorders-for-googles-pixel-fold-but-devices-wont-ship-until-july-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos