



Could we save the planet if people ate more beans and less meat? It has full-scale support from a fund managed by Jeff Bezos.

This global initiative is working to elevate beans as a nutritious and affordable source of protein, with a mission to fix the world’s food system by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.More than 40 The livestock industry contributes the majority of greenhouse gas emissions.

Betty Subridge/Unsplash

Michelle Bakker, VP of Global Workplace Programs at Google, and Dr. Andy Jarvis, director of the future of food at the Bezos Earth Fund, are among the campaign’s “bean boards.” Board members are tasked with shaping the campaign towards the ultimate goal of doubling the world’s consumption of beans, peas, legumes, lentils and legumes by 2028.

In addition to Bakker and Jarvis, representatives of the NGO network SDG2 Advocacy Hub, Alliance of Biodiversity International, and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern are collaborating as part of the Beans Is How campaign.

Why Beans Are Better Than Meat

Beans are an excellent substitute for meat for several reasons. Environmentally, beans have a smaller carbon footprint and require far fewer resources than meat and dairy production.

At an average price of $1 per 500 grams, beans are more affordable, versatile, and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

When it comes to health benefits, beans are a rich source of plant-based protein that contains essential amino acids and promotes muscle development. Low in fat and cholesterol, beans support heart and muscle health.

One recent study compared milk proteins such as whey with plant-based proteins from fava beans to understand which is best for muscle condition. result? Whey is a common additive in sports nutrition products, but broad bean protein actually performed better.

Vanessa Rowling/Pexels

Beans are also rich in fiber, which aids in digestion, blood sugar regulation and weight management. A 2022 study found that replacing some of the meat with legumes or potatoes helped with weight loss. This builds on previous research that newly linked the consumption of beans and peas to improving blood sugar levels in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Food advocacy group ProVeg International recently joined the Beans Is How campaign to promote beans as a sustainable, nutritious and affordable source of protein.

“Beans are just about everything in terms of providing a nutritious, affordable and climate-friendly diet to countries around the world,” Probeg CEO Jasmine De Bou said in a statement. meets the conditions of the

“There is an urgent need to scale up efforts to increase consumption of beans over animal-based foods if we are to have any chance of slowing climate change and preventing ecosystem collapse,” Deboud said.

One influential person already interested in beans is Arnold Schwarzenegger. In a recent episode of the Arnold Pump Club podcast, he revealed that he actively incorporates veggie burgers made with lentils and beans into his diet to maintain his famous figure at age 75. rice field.

Jeff Bezos invests in the future of food

Bezos launched the Bezos Earth Fund in 2020 with an initial $10 billion contribution to invest in companies and organizations that help fight the climate crisis. Shortly after Bezos announced the launch of the fund, a group of more than 350 Amazon employees called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) approached Bezos about Amazon’s ties to the gas and oil industry. I gave him the task of shining the spotlight. The significant climate impact of global operations.

Beyond the Bezos Earth Fund-backed efforts, Mr. Bezos has also supported other companies working to build a better food system.

In 2019, Motif Foodworks made its public debut by raising a $90 million investment round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures. In addition to Bezos, the fund includes billionaires such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Virgin founder Richard Branson. Motif Foodworks, also sponsored by actor Robert Downey Jr., uses biotechnology to fortify plant protein and create ingredients that are more competitive with animal protein.

Nature’s Find

That same year, Breakthrough Energy Ventures launched Nature’s Fynd series to help launch vegan products such as breakfast sausages and cream cheese made through microbial fermentation with the help of microbes found in Yellowstone National Park. Backed $33 million in A round.

Also in 2019, Bezos participated in a $30 million funding round for Chile’s NotCo through his Bezos Expedition Fund. Since then, Knot Company has used the funding to expand its global footprint. That includes a retail launch in the U.S. and a partnership with Shake Shack, which helped put the chain’s first dairy-free custard and milkshakes on the menu earlier this year.

Additionally, Kraft Heinz Knot Company was formed last year as a joint venture between a vegan food technology company and Kraft Heinz, which will use Knotco’s technology to reimagine the food brand’s most iconic products. So far, they’ve launched vegan craft singles in American, provolone, and cheddar flavors, as well as a knot mayo version in craft mayonnaise.

Kraft Heinz

And given Kraft Heinz Company’s stake in the bean business, the multinational Kraft Heinz Company has added Chief Marketing Officer and Nordic Director Irina Rodina to the Bean board of directors. As such, it also participates in the Beans Is How campaign.

Anna Starostinetskaya is a senior news editor at VegNews, keeping an eye on all things vegan in her hometown of San Francisco, California and elsewhere.

