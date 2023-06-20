YouTube launches new premium 1080p on select Google TV devices





Since last year, YouTube has been experimenting with a new 1080p content tier that delivers more information per pixel for higher quality video viewing. Earlier this year, the upgrade was only available to his YouTube Premium members on Apple TV and iPhone devices.

In an announcement released last April, YouTube said:

To provide premium members with an even higher video quality experience, we plan to release an enhanced bitrate version with 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS in the coming weeks (experiments coming soon to web as well). . All users will still have access to 1080p, but this enhanced 1080p quality setting will look incredibly crisp and sharp, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.

Standard 1080p has been available to all YouTube users since 2009. There are reports that higher quality 1080p enhanced bitrates are now starting to launch on Android TV OS and Google TV devices through the YouTube app. Some users have seen a standard 1080p option and a 1080p premium tier.

Some videos will not display in 1080p, Standard or Premium if the content is not compatible with 1080p playback. The enhanced bitrate quality will not be displayed if the video is uploaded in a lower resolution.

The 1080p Premium tier is only available to YouTube Premium members and costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 for an annual membership. The Family Plan allows members to add up to 5 additional users for $22.99 per month. YouTube Premium offers significant discounts to students, starting at just $6.99/month after a 1-month free trial.

YouTube Premium offers an ad-free streaming experience and gives members the option to download videos for later viewing. Want to listen to music when your screen is locked? YouTube Premium makes it happen. YouTube Premium members have access to background playback so you can use other apps simultaneously without interruption.

