



Japan joins the list of countries determined to break Apple’s and Google’s hold on the app stores of their respective mobile operating systems.

Last Friday, the government held its 7th Digital Market Competition Conference, the major outcome of which was the final report on competition assessment of the mobile ecosystem. The report found that the mobile ecosystem has become a critical infrastructure, but needs a level playing field and more choice for consumers.

The report recommended that Apple and Google require third-party payment services to access their app stores so that developers can offer users a choice of payment methods for DigitalTat. . Japan also wants the two tech giants to stop prioritizing their apps in the digital tatt bazaar, making it easier to remove them from devices rather than giving them privileged status.

The reform is expected to lower the price Japanese consumers pay for apps, perhaps by promoting third-party app stores that charge lower fees than Apple’s 30% or Google’s variable fees. Both giants argue that the fees they charge cover app store costs plus reasonable profits. But with both having no real competition and both making huge profits, regulators argue that margins will almost certainly need to be cut.

Japan is not alone in pursuing these reforms. South Korea has already done so, with mixed results, and the EU, US, India, Australia and others are keen on similar efforts. Epic Games has filed lawsuits against Google and Apple to force the issue.

However, Japan reportedly made some concessions to Google and Apple. It is a proposal that security measures are needed to satisfy the dominant digital duo.

And that is a possible problem for Japanese consumers. Apple, in particular, has protested similar arrangements abroad, arguing that third-party access to its iOS App Store and payment processing poses an uncomfortable risk to the company.

Google is more open to this kind of reform, mainly because it has always allowed third-party app stores to access Android, and the more choices it makes, the more comfortable it will be to oppose it.

A bill to turn the report’s recommendations into reality is due to be submitted to Japan’s Diet in 2024, and it could take years to form an agreed-upon government.

