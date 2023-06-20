Problems updating multiple rows in Google Sheets using Tally and Zapier





Form generation uses Tally (“https://tally.so/”). Tally currently has two forms. The first form is designed to collect the user’s email and the second form collects other information.

Zapier has the following workflow:

[1st FORM]

I have a workflow for the first aggregate form. When a user fills out a form, it creates a new row in Google Sheets.

Trigger: Aggregate (Submit New at Aggregate) Action: Create Spreadsheet Row in Google Sheets

[2nd FORM]

There is a second aggregation form workflow. When the user fills out the form, the same row in Google Sheets is updated.

Trigger: Aggregate (Submit New in Aggregate) Action: Find Spreadsheet Row in Google Sheets Action: Formatter Utility with Zapier Action: Update Spreadsheet Row in Google Sheets

The problem arises when I try to update multiple rows. The Update Spreadsheet Rows in Google Sheets action can only update the same rows. A specific line number must be specified in the Line Number input. This will update the same row when a new user fills out the form.

Solution suggested in this post (https://community.zapier.com/how-do-i-3/how-does-update-spreadsheet-row-s-in-google-sheets-work-22350) I tried I used the Formatter > Utilities > Line Items option to convert the data to an array of line items, but that didn’t solve the problem. The same row keeps getting updated.

For a deeper understanding, consider two users.

Rows are created and updated when the first user completes both forms. However, when another user fills out both forms, I want to create a new row below the previous user instead of updating the same row. The main problem is when I use the “Update Rows in Google Sheets” action to update his second Google Sheet and I have to specify the row number (e.g. 8) and every time the same row is It will be updated. The user fills out both forms instead of being added as a new line.

