How to Exclude Words from Google Search » Rank Calculator





You may have encountered a situation where a simple Google search returns results that are not relevant to your search intent. If this is the case, you can change your search terms to prevent unwanted words from appearing in your search results.

This knowledge base article explains how to exclude words from Google search results.

1 Use the minus sign –

Use the minus sign to exclude words from Google search results.

To do this, prepend a minus sign – to terms that you do not want to include in the results. For example, searching for red returns multiple unrelated results such as color, camera, and movie.

Put a minus sign in front of the camera if you want to exclude it from the search results. In the example below, you can see that the search results do not contain the excluded words.

If you want to exclude results from a specific site, add a minus sign in front of the site’s URL, as shown below.

If you want to exclude a phrase from the search results, enclose the phrase in quotation marks “””. A minus sign must be added before the opening quote.

You can exclude multiple words, phrases, or URLs at once by adding a minus sign in front of each item.

2 Use advanced search

Another way is to use Google’s Advanced Search option.

To do this, go to the Google homepage and click on the[設定]Click.

Once done, as shown below,[詳細検索]Click.

If necessary, on the Google search results page, click in the upper-right area of ​​the screen.[設定]Click the icon.

Click Advanced Search in the sidebar as shown below.

The next step is to go to the field labeled with all these words and enter the keywords you want to appear in your search results.

When you’re done, go to the field labeled “Missing word(s):” and enter the item you want to exclude from the search results. You must put a space between each item and enclose the phrase in quotation marks, as shown below.

Note: Do not include the minus sign in advanced search. Adding a minus sign has the opposite effect, showing the words you are trying to exclude.

Once done, click Enter on your keyboard or scroll down and click Advanced Search as shown below.

You will be redirected to the Google search results page as shown below.

You may have noticed that Google automatically adds a minus sign to words inside quotes. Don’t worry about this. Sites containing that phrase will be filtered out of search results, but sites containing the individual words will still be shown.

I hope you can exclude words from Google searches. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our dedicated support team at any time. Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rankmath.com/kb/exclude-words-from-google-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos