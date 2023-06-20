New Zealand Eyes Southeast Asia’s Opportunities in Trade and Food Innovation





A delegation of nine Māori food and beverage entrepreneurs recently returned from Singapore and Thailand through a program organized by the Asia-New Zealand Foundation to explore new cooperation opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The program aimed to connect the delegation with public and private actors in the food innovation ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

In an interview with FoodNavigator-Asia, Senior Business Advisor Ethan Jones emphasized the importance of having the delegation represent a diverse range of Maori traders.

Our selection of companies needed to fit a broader view of how Aotearoa New Zealand and Maori can better engage with Southeast Asia. There were only 9 companies instead of 900. So not everyone could do the same.

Seafood, dairy products, functional foods, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, food and beverage technology service representatives came. So instead of focusing on a narrow range, it has a broad spectrum. When we went to Singapore and Thailand, they were able to connect a lot to what Maori businesses were doing.

New Zealand delegation and CEO of Shiok Meats Asia NZ Foundation

Seven of the nine entrepreneurs were small and medium enterprises (SMEs), two of which were larger established food businesses, also known as Iwis.

Public-private partners the delegation met in Singapore and Thailand included the Singapore Food Authority, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cultivated meat company Shiok Meats, food inspection company FoodPlant, logistics companies and importers, and major supermarket chains.

business matching

As of April 2023, New Zealand’s largest export markets were China, Australia, the United States, Europe and Japan, according to Stats NZ.

As an export-dependent economy, the Foundation is eyeing emerging export markets in Southeast Asia.

They are even more dependent on the Māori economy. 1 in 3 businesses depend on exports. Maori-led enterprises account for about 50% of New Zealand’s fishing quota, about 30% of sheep and beef production and 10% of dairy production.

With exports to China increasing and value-added products emerging in Japan, the trip is about exploring new opportunities and making connections to understand the opportunities in Southeast Asia, Jones explained. bottom.

Dairy products and manuka honey are major Maori exports to Southeast Asia, but the potential to add value to these products, such as honey-infused cosmetics, is still untapped, Jones said. .

The program also allowed entrepreneurs to introduce other, more diverse Maori products to their Southeast Asian peers.

Pointing to food technology innovation as another potential area of ​​cooperation, Jones explained the strategic choice of having delegations in Singapore and Thailand. We were seeing a lot of innovation in the F&B space and getting a feel for how Māori companies could work together. We deliver this level of innovation and complement our competitive advantage.

For example, there is a company called CiRCLR, which operates a technology services platform that matches waste disposal restaurants. In Thailand, CP Group is one of the largest companies with many operations in the agricultural sector. Are there areas where technology platforms can help address waste issues? We are exploring opportunities for such collaborations.

While Thailand has a strong agricultural sector linked to the New Zealand economy, Singapore is a much easier first point of contact to Southeast Asia given its common English use and ease of doing business.

Dominance of Maori culture in Asia

Interestingly, Jones emphasized the similarities between Māori and Asian business cultures, especially when it comes to building relationships.

In the Maori community, there is a word for hospitality called “manaakitanga”. It was the same kind of generosity and hospitality we experience in Singapore or Thailand. The willingness of business and government leaders to welcome us with open arms.

So when I talk about Māori-Southeast Asia cooperation, I don’t think it’s possible to go beyond the fact that cultural links and relationships are first established and business flows from there.

In terms of leveraging established relationships, Jones said he expects a delegation of seven Southeast Asian entrepreneurs to arrive in the coming weeks to explore opportunities in New Zealand’s agritech sector. said there is.

After a successful trip and strong connections like this, I think there’s an innate desire to keep it going. We are already discussing with both participants and partners how we can support the connections they have made going forward.

Apart from this programme, the Foundation also hosted the Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) for emerging entrepreneurs under the age of 40 in New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2023/06/20/new-zealand-eyes-south-east-asia-s-opportunities-in-trade-and-food-tech-innovation

