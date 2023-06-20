Google Pixel Tablet review: It’s all about the dock





Needless to say, the history of Android tablets is sketchy. There are also some exceptions. Samsung is an example of this, and has managed to carve out a good market in this space with excellent hardware and extensive customization of his Android. According to IDC, the Galaxy maker has consistently secured the second spot behind Apple, which will account for almost a quarter of all shipments in the first quarter of 2023.

Things go downhill from there. In fact, Huawei is in third place with about 7% market share. This is not surprising given the quality of the hardware, but the highly publicized conflict between the company and the US government has put the company in trouble. They also moved the company away from his reliance on Android to his in-house developed HarmonyOS.

Lenovo is another major Android tablet maker in the top five. Amazon is number 5, but Fire OS doesn’t really qualify by most measures. While the company excels at good and innovative hardware, the tablets are split between his three operating systems: Android, Windows and Chrome.

I’m not going to argue why the operating system has struggled to become as popular on tablets as it has on mobile phones, but I can assure you that it’s not a lack of effort. After initial reluctance by hardware makers to port mobile operating systems to larger form factors, Google began making its own efforts with Android tablets a little over a decade ago.

In 2012, the company partnered with Asus for the Nexus 7 and Samsung for the Nexus 10. HTC’s Nexus 9 came out in his 2014. The following year, after a long partnership and a move to in-house hardware, the Pixel C was launched. . The Pixel Slate came out in 2018 and moved to Chrome as Google’s preferred tablet operating system. Like its predecessor, it didn’t last long either.

When Pixel tablets were teased for the first time in 2022, there was one bigger question than most. That is why this time should be different than ever. In addition to general adoption issues, Google’s approach to the tablet category is defined above all by intense indecision. Adoption of consumer electronics is often slow and requires effort. Over the years, I have a strong feeling that the Google hardware team would throw up their hands in frustration with each subsequent swing.

When the Pixel Tablet was fully announced at I/O, the answer seemed to be: This time it’s different because the approach is different. The dock is the problem. Please do not make any mistakes. The Pixel Tablet’s charm lies in its dock. In fact, I’d rather call it a Nest Home with a detachable screen than a Pixel Tablet with a dock. However, Google shouldn’t be thrilled with that particular classification.

To be fair, when the Home Hub first launched, I wrote: From a design standpoint, the product is best represented as a 7-inch tablet resting on top of his speakers at an angle of 25-30 degrees. More than any other smart screen on the market at the time, Google resembled a small tablet grafted onto a speaker base. I’m sure I’m not the only one who momentarily felt the need to see if it could be deleted.

The Pixel Tablet is an obvious logical extension of that design. Ultimately it’s up to the user to decide whether it’s going to be a tablet or a smart screen. My point is that Google made a smart decision by putting the two together. In fact, tablets can only be purchased in bundles at this time. Perhaps at some point in the future users will want to purchase the slate separately, but it’s hard to get excited about the device as a standalone at this point.

Solid hardware. This device feels premium enough and outperforms the standard iPad on multiple accounts. The display is 10.95 inches with a resolution of 2650 x 1600, but compared to the 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640 screen on the 10th generation iPad (Pixel has a slightly higher pixel density). The battery is rated for 12 hours on the iPad 10. The iPad 4GB and 64GB come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage respectively. Both the front and rear cameras are 8 megapixels, down from the iPad’s 12 million pixels.

In many ways, the Pixel Tablet is best understood as the Google equivalent of the base-level iPad. It’s a no-flash no-nonsense device with the features you want in a tablet. This is a product that could have gone into production a decade or so ago, instead of Google’s bewildering approach to the space and letting hardware partners like Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo eat lunch. .

However, Google in the past seems to have always been leery of the concept of first-party hardware. They preferred to leave the heavy lifting to established hardware companies. When the company released its own device, it generally lacked follow-through. But some important things happened during this time.

1. Google acquired Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014 and spent the previous years building smart home products, including a range of home hub devices. 2. The company razed his Pixel division to the ground, buying some of the HTC IP and rebuilding it from scratch. 3. The company developed his Android L. This is a variation of the operating system for large screens similar to iPadOS.

The last item is in some ways the most important. The company wasn’t entirely clear about its messaging when it went out of business in late 2021 (as evidenced by the apparent embarrassment of this post by my very reasonable colleague Frederick). Android 12L was introduced to accommodate the growing interest in foldable devices. It also gives the developer a native way to bring his Android to tablets. It was quickly adopted by Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft, and others.

It offers some essential features, such as a multitasking split screen accessible from the taskbar. Enable this to more easily drag and drop media from Google Photos into the app. Introducing new software features has always been a fundamental cornerstone of Google’s consumer hardware strategy, and there’s no reason to believe the Pixel Tablet isn’t a direct extension of that philosophy. .

But launching a great, if not the least exceptional, tablet in 2023 won’t be the silver bullet to finally reverse a decade’s effort to establish itself in the category. The tablet/smart display/home hub combination, on the other hand, is an attractive proposition. So is the price. It’s also difficult to offer a single Pixel Tablet for $499. Unless it’s made by Samsung, the system should be priced much higher than Apple (standard iPads start at $449). On the other hand, adding a speaker dock and Nest Home Hub functionality makes the deal significantly more favorable.

Suddenly you have a device that straddles Google’s two major consumer hardware divisions (Pixel and Nest) beautifully. Of course, Google isn’t the first to try this. Amazon is perhaps the best example of this, with their Fire dock that doubles as an Echo device thanks to Show Mode in FireOS. Google’s equivalent mode is hub mode.

By default, the system rotates the gallery of wallpapers. Connect to the rest of your smart home devices to access a panel that centralizes monitoring and control of lights, thermostats, and more. All of this can be done without unlocking the device, but more sensitive things like security cameras still need to be unlocked.

Docking the system automatically turns on hub mode and magnetically locks it in place so the charging pins line up (if you don’t have a dock handy, charge the system via USB-C). You can also). A short animation will appear to indicate that things are working as planned. If you’re playing music on your tablet, that song will be transferred to the dock speaker, giving you significantly more capacity than what you get on the slate. Like the Nest Hub, it’s a great way to watch quick videos like YouTube videos.

I wouldn’t make this my main device for watching movies or listening to music, but I’ve always found the Nest hub to be a great pairing with a good smart speaker like the Google Home Max (rest in peace?). . It’s a great feature that gives you visual control over your music when it’s playing. You can use it with various services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

One of the advantages of using an Android tablet compared to a smart display is access to a huge app library. That means the docked tablet doubles as a convenient mini video conferencing device for Google Meet, Zoom, and more. The front-facing camera and speakers are good enough to get the job done.

When it came to launching a new tablet in 2023, Google faced a very difficult task. It’s a very mature category with established players. Like smartphones, tablets have gotten a lot better, and to be honest, they’ve gotten a little boring. The Convertible makes a compelling case for continuing creativity, but the Slate itself is in a similar repetitive spec race. But Google is the first to understand the challenge. The new hardware we introduced had to be more than just a tablet. The Pixel isn’t the first tablet with smart-hi-home-hi docking capabilities, but it’s the first where that feature feels more important than an afterthought.

The Pixel Tablet isn’t going to set the world on fire, but in some ways Google has done the impossible. We’ve made the standard entry-level offering interesting in 2023, the year of our Lord.

