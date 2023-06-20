Pixel Tablet Review: Google’s Android Slate and Smart Display in One | Pixel





Google’s long-awaited Pixel Tablet is finally here. The aim is to draw users away from Apple’s dominant iPad and make the big screen device useful in the home by turning it into a smart display when not in active use. This feature seems very obvious, but I wonder why no one has tried it before.

The Android tablet costs 599 ($499/A$899) and comes with a magnetic charging speaker dock that enables dual-function super power. This is Google’s first Android tablet in eight years and marks the company’s attempt to rekindle the category following its recent software efforts.

The undocked Pixel behaves as a regular 11-inch tablet running Android 13 and features user profiles so you can easily share it with multiple members of your family, something Apple still does with the iPad. refusing to do that. The Pixel Tablet will get at least five years of software updates, longer than most Android competitors.

Pixel’s power button has a great fingerprint scanner to log in for all your tablet needs.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The LCD screen is crisp, bright, and colorful. The widescreen ratio is 16:10, so it’s pretty tall in portrait orientation, but using the app takes some getting used to. But with the Pixel’s four speakers, movies, photos, and other content look and sound great, with stereo sound no matter which way you hold the tablet.

It’s powered by the same top chip as Google’s Pixel 7 phone, handles multiple apps and games well, and battery life is decent with around 12 hours of video playback in our tests.

Using an Android dock on a large screen makes it very easy to use two apps side by side.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Android tablet experience has improved in recent years. All major Google apps have been redesigned to take advantage of the larger screen. Gmail has a split-pane view, with your inbox on the left and your open emails on the right. Chrome is more like a desktop browser, and like Google Docs and other apps, split screen allows him to place two active windows side by side.

Multitasking is handled by the dock or taskbar at the bottom of the screen and can be pulled up via short swipe gestures within the app. From there you can drag and drop the app to one side of the screen to put it into split screen mode, or long press the app icon to pop up a small menu and you’ll get the same result. A slider lets you resize the pair of apps.

The tablet has rounded sides and an aluminum body with a textured coating that makes it comfortable to hold.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The system is working flawlessly, and there are more third-party apps optimized for Android on tablets than there were a year ago, such as WhatsApp, Spotify and Evernote. Others, such as Philips Hue, just act like exploding phone apps and aren’t great experiences.

Additionally, many popular apps like Ring, Instagram, and Authy refuse to resize and appear as tiny apps with a large black bar covering the rest of the screen. It will take some effort from Google to get all these third party developers to cooperate.

Instagram and other companies don’t make tablet-sized apps, and even smartphone apps often don’t scale well, resulting in large portions of the screen being blacked out.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian Specs

Screen: 11″ 2560×1600 60Hz LCD (276 pixels per inch)

Processor: Google Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating System: Android 13

Camera: 8MP front and rear

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, UWB

Dimensions: 258 x 169 x 8.1mm

Weight: 493g

As a smart display. The screen is much higher quality than any smart display on the market and your photos look great.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Stick it to the magnetic dock to charge your tablet and it turns on hub mode so anyone can talk to your tablet just like the Nest Hub smart display. He can query Google for sports scores, play music and videos, control his smart home devices, set timers, and more.

As a smart display, Pixel has few of the device’s drawbacks, such as being limited to video, calling, and music services directly supported by Google Assistant and Alexa.

Just open the appropriate Android app on your tablet and start playing a video, make a phone call, or play a game, and the Pixel becomes more flexible. You can also cast to and from Pixel for the first time on a tablet.

The dock has a separate speaker that boosts the bass and volume of your tablet the moment it’s docked, allowing you to hear your music, videos, and assistant voices.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

I’ve found that sometimes the best smart displays don’t hear me as well. There have been one or two times he’s had the tablet stay on the lock screen without triggering hub mode when the device went to standby on the dock. Options for customizing screen brightness in certain lighting conditions and other common features of Smart His displays are even more limited. It would seem that these minor pre-release issues could be easily fixed with an app update.

Battery charge is limited to 90% when docked to extend sustainability life.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Google doesn’t reveal the battery’s expected lifespan, but it should last over 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity. The tablet is serviceable by Google and third-party shops, screen repairs cost $319, and genuine replacement parts are available from iFixit.

The device is made from recycled aluminium, glass, rare earth elements and plastics and makes up 35% of the tablet and 40% of the charging dock by weight. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some of its products. Google will recycle your old device for free.

price

The Pixel Tablet starts at $599 ($499/A$899) including the charging dock and will ship June 20th.

For comparison, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus costs 190, the OnePlus Pad costs 449, the Apple iPad costs 499, the iPad Air costs 669, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 costs 749.

verdict

The Pixel Tablet is Google’s interesting experiment in understanding what people do with their tablets at home and making better use of them the 80% of the time they’re usually just sitting on the coffee table.

Most of the time, the 2-in-1 concept of docking a tablet to act as a smart display is such a great idea that I wonder why no one has done it before. The Pixels screen quality is perfect for videos, but it’s also the best digital photo frame. Android’s flexibility is far more powerful than traditional smart displays.

Even as an Android tablet, the Pixel generally performs well. Plenty of power with good battery life, good speakers, good design and decent software. Support for third-party apps has improved, but just because the developer is developing more and better apps for his Apple devices, it’s hard to get Google to have tablet activity on par with the iPad. still has a lot to do.

At $599 in the UK, this tablet is pretty expensive, even if the 10+ inch smart display alone is at least $200. At $499 in the US, it’s more competitively priced.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are cheaper, the OnePlus’ Pad has a smoother screen, and Samsung’s tablets are great laptop replacements. But the Pixel Tablet just might be the best Android tablet out there, as it makes for a handy family sharing device whether or not it’s actively used.

Pros: 2-in-1 tablet and smart display, in-box dock, great screen, great speakers, solid battery life, decent performance, multiple user accounts, recycled materials, good video calling camera.

Cons: Expensive, Android experience for tablets still in development, apps not as good as iPad, 60Hz screen only.

The Pixel Tablet shows that Google’s efforts to improve Android tablets are finally paying off.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

