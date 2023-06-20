Google Pixel tablet review: A smarter home display





The hub’s speakers put out enough volume to fill a medium-sized room and deliver a robust sound with surprisingly decent bass for its size. The maximum volume is on par with the first-generation Nest Hub, but the Pixel Tablet’s hub’s speakers sounded richer to my ears.

Hub mode allows you to display pictures on the screen and choose from several stylish clock designs. When I summoned Google Assistant, her array of three far-field microphones in the tablet picked up my voice properly from across the room. My favorite Hub feature is the tappable Google Home icon on the lock screen. Thanks to Google’s recent redesign of the Home app, it opens up basic controls for your favorite smart home devices and serves as a quick way to switch between devices like fans, lights, and TVs.

You can also use this mode to see feeds from video doorbells and Wi-Fi security cameras, but this feature is disabled when the tablet is undocked to prevent Landscape from seeing camera feeds. especially disabled. Anyone can talk to the Google Assistant when the tablet is docked, but only his primary user can get personal information and must authenticate with the fingerprint sensor to verify personal information. .

Now let’s talk about one of the best things about the Pixel Tablet: multi-user support. Load up to 8 different profiles on your tablet, and with a simple tap, switch the entire slate to someone else’s profile, complete with custom apps, layouts, wallpapers, and widgets, all fingerprint-protected. This includes child accounts, as well as parental controls to limit usage time and block apps and websites on which accounts children can access.

I had a profile set up for my wife in case she wanted to try it. She is reluctant to try the gadgets that fly into her house. To my surprise, one day while I was playing video games on my TV, she undocked her Pixel Tablet and slated her YouTube videos while playing The Sims 4 on her laptop. started casting to I shivered. The Pixel Tablet is her only tablet with Chromecast built-in, so you can cast pretty much anything (Netflix is ​​an exception, as it’s not supported), just like her smart display.

Since she often dominates the TV, I soon started using it as well. You decide to stop using your phone and use your Pixel Tablet’s much larger screen to browse Reddit (RIP Reddit Sync) and catch up on the news. It would be nice to be able to adjust the angle when the tablet is on the hub, but there is a $25 Google-approved third-party attachment that enables this feature.

Probably my biggest concern is battery life. This is hard to rate as I always put the slate back in the hub to charge. Now, after 4 hours of continuous use, it has dropped from 90 percent to 45 percent. Battery performance doesn’t seem particularly noticeable, though I think it’s good enough for most use cases.

My problem is more related to battery life. It is expected that the battery will deteriorate more quickly if it is constantly being charged. Google has added battery optimization software to ensure your tablet stops charging at 90%, slowing the progression of battery fatigue. But after a year, you’ll see how the battery capacity changes with daily surfing, streaming, docking, and charging. At least this tablet will be supported for quite some time. Google promises to provide 3 OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

Before the Pixel Tablet, I was annoyed that Google didn’t provide a stylus for people to scribble on. I was also frustrated by the lack of a keyboard cover that could easily be used as a workstation. At least bundle it with the kickstand case! I still think these are great additions, but this slate already feels pretty active in the house and is most comfortable sitting on the dock or holding it in your hand.

