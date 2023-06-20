Pixel Tablet: Google’s latest product has a twist, but can it find an audience?





As smartphone screens get bigger and laptops get more powerful, tablets face an identity crisis.

After being proposed as the obvious middle ground between a computer in your pocket and a computer on your lap, the thinking behind it seems more and more confusing.

There are iPads for those who want keyboards and powerful processors (no laptops?) and those who want small screens (hate big phones?).

While Samsung sometimes makes tablets with styluses, it also makes phones that fold into screens even larger than some tablets. And don’t forget Amazon’s various Kindles and Microsoft’s various Surfaces.

If all that makes your head hurt, you’re not alone. As someone who recently participated in a survey of new family tablet purchases, knowing which model to choose has become more difficult than ever because the use cases are so diverse.

But that hasn’t stopped Google from coming up with other use cases for tablets. What if it was also a smart home his display?

The Pixel Tablet hits an ever more crowded market today, priced at £599. It has the same chip as the company’s flagship Pixel 7 smartphone, an 11-inch screen, and a bunch of apps optimized to take advantage of it.

But the standout feature is the dock. Slamming your tablet into the dock with a powerful magnet effectively turns your device into a home hub.

Check information like the time and weather, cycle through photos, play music from the built-in speaker, control lights, and the “Hey Google” voice assistant is always listening.

Image: Tablet is designed to be docked when not in active use

No dock, no dice

The idea was that instead of leaving it dangling on the arm of the couch, next to the bed, or worse, at the mercy of the kids, it popped on the dock and smartened it up there. Make it the center of your home.

Google is working hard on this idea and you can’t buy a tablet without a dock.

It’s a radical departure from the approach taken by other tech companies and appears designed to target Amazon’s dominance in the smart speaker market as much as Apple’s dominance in the tablet space.

Of course, at £599, it’s much more expensive than your average home hub, such as Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub.

Google has been making some great and popular smartphones for years and their Pixel series is one of the best for those who prefer the Android operating system.

But the search giant never had a firm foothold in the tablet space, with previous attempts offering a completely different pitch than today’s release. Launched in 2018, the Pixel Slate was an expensive Frankenstein-like combination tablet and Chromebook that was discontinued after just two years.

Skeptics have no doubt that a similar fate awaits the Pixel Tablet. Admittedly, Google has a history of discontinuing products and services that aren’t just erroneous tablets, with the Glass headset and Stadia gaming platform (discontinued after two and three years respectively) being one of the most high-profile examples. It’s one.

Image: Pick it up and use it as a normal tablet

But as you can imagine, the company’s executives are bullish about the Pixel Tablet, and the tech is fantastic.

The thicker bezel and matte finish make it less luxurious, but more comfortable and non-slip. Really fast. It has 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back, which are especially good for video calls. And Google promises the battery will last his 12 hours of video streaming.

And while Android has never felt as comfortable on a tablet as it does on a phone, during our hands-on time we were able to see the popularity of everything from Google’s own apps like YouTube and Gmail to others like Disney+ and WhatsApp. I found an app with a fairly well optimized and potentially usable. I used split screen.

The Pixel Tablet also supports multiple accounts, making it easier for family members to share than Apple’s iPad, giving parents peace of mind.

Most importantly, this dock works as advertised, turning a tablet into an attractive fixture in your living room with pretty solid speakers for playing music, radio, and podcasts.

READ MORE: Google’s First Foldable Phone Is Incredibly Priced… Still Somewhat Cheaper Than Apple’s New Headset

Given that the space between smartphones and tablets is more chaotic than ever, Google will hope its decision to enter the smart home market proves successful.

Given the history of the new product, we’ll know in another two years or so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/pixel-tablet-googles-latest-comes-with-a-twist-but-can-it-find-an-audience-12905398 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos