Google seeks out suppliers to move Pixel production to India, partners with Indian suppliers





Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is reportedly seeking opportunities to partner with Indian suppliers on the assembly of Pixel smartphones. This strategic move reflects Apple’s approach to diversifying its supply chain beyond China.

Google has entered into initial talks with several companies in India, including Lava International Ltd., Dixon Technologies India Ltd. and Bharat FIH, the Indian arm of Foxconn Technology Group, said an insider who asked Bloomberg to remain anonymous to protect confidentiality. reported as a story. of the problem.

Google joins the ranks of global tech companies moving production to India. The company is in talks with potential partners who have secured production-related financial incentives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have successfully promoted domestic manufacturing.

Apple has already used the program to expand its supplier network in India, resulting in a significant increase in iPhone production, exceeding $7 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Prime Minister Modi has touted India as an alternative manufacturing base as more companies wary of the risk of relying on China after severe coronavirus lockdowns and the U.S.-China trade war. Modi is scheduled to visit the United States this week and his delegation will discuss topics such as removing barriers to technology trade between the two countries.

In May, India’s Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnau met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., to promote local manufacturing in Modis and government-backed technology. We had a central conversation.

Key Google executives who traveled to India this month for partnership discussions include Ana Corrales, executive director of consumer hardware, and Maggie, senior director of global sustainable product operations, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Wei was said to have been included.

Representatives for Lava, Dixon, Google and Foxconn did not respond to requests for comment.

According to Counterpoint Research, Google made about 9 million Pixel smartphones last year, and discussions in India confirm plans to move production beyond China and Vietnam. Pixel is one of the most sophisticated smartphones and Google uses their flagship hardware products to showcase the optimized Android operating system and app capabilities.

India is a key growth market for Google’s services, but the company has been sidelined as cheap Chinese phones dominate the region. Local assembly could boost Pixel sales, people familiar with the matter said, and if the phone effort proves successful, Google could also move production of other hardware, such as speakers, to India.

Still, it’s not certain that talks with Google will result in an agreement, and the company may choose not to manufacture pixels in India, the people said.

(Using information from Bloomberg)

Updated on June 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM IST

