Download Stack Masters TENOKE for free

Do you enjoy playing with physics in games? Then this is the game for you. Stack Masters is designed around exploring this concept in a competitive way. Including a built-in level editor and Steam Workshop support, the game offers an endless supply of physics sandbox gameplay to explore. Compete to build crazy structures in order to climb the leaderboards or simply blast your way through over 100 levels to beat the campaign. Low price was always the plan but that doesn’t mean low quality, we want you to be able to buy the game whenever you want, without having to wait for a sale, or get a bunch of copies and share them with friends. You can all compete for the first place in the leaderboards. However you choose to play the game, we want you to play the game, and we don’t want price to be an issue at all. Oh, and don’t worry, there are no exact conversions either. The game is divided into different categories, each of which explores a different game mechanic or theme. You’ll start with the simplest of towers, but you’ll soon be dealing with drop zones, time manipulation, logic puzzles, gravity slides, multizones, pivot blocks, non-grabable blocks, interlocking blocks, bridges, weights, and even a level designed to play like a pachinko machine. There are already over a hundred levels and we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s possible, and better yet, everyone can explore these possibilities using an in-game level editor. See below for details: Play with the kids to teach them the basics of physics, or use your engineering degree to push things to the limits. Each category contains a selection of levels, from easy to difficult, to allow everyone to explore the entire game Simply beat one or two levels in each category to unlock the next level, which allows players of all skill levels to easily advance through the game and explore the different themes and game mechanics . Most levels are designed to be solvable in any way. Five to thirty minutes, but if you want to compete for the best score possible, you can expect to spend hours on each level in order to find the final solution. Each level can contain up to three leaderboards, allowing you to compete with your Steam friends or push yourself towards a world record for ultimate glory. Each level is built with a very easy to use level editor. One click on the start button can allow you to modify the level you are currently playing or start a completely new level from scratch. Pick an arena, pick a location, choose from hundreds of block shapes, drag and drop it anywhere you like, and start playing with your creations right there in the editor. A few clicks and you’ve added a new target area. A few times and you’ve resized it and moved it to the perfect position. Do you want a new wall here or there? No problem. Click Do you want a drop zone here, or to change a block to a different type? No problem. Click Click Once you’re done, you can instantly share your levels via the Steam Workshop. All it takes is two clicks to upload your creations, and one click to download each new community generated level you want to play. It couldn’t be easier! Got what it takes to become the next Stack Master?

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/re-upload batch: TENOKE Name file name: Stack_Masters_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 1.4 GBMD5SUM: 6b13735292c42f2e71c4d900369c3bed

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and OS * OS: Windows 7/8/10/11 (64-bit) * Processor: 2GHz Dual Core * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Intel HD 4600 or better. * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage space: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music Promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) https://creativecommons. org/licenses /by-sa/3.0/

