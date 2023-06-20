Google Pixel Tablet review: A clever accessory transforms a dull tablet





A Pixel Tablet is like an emotionally unstable partner. On a good day, he’s reliable, kind, and always ready to listen and support me. But sometimes the contradictions and mixed messages can be frustrating and frustrating. This may be because Google’s latest tablet-smart display hybrid straddles his two product categories. One is a good product and the other is an adequate product. As a smart display, the Pixel Tablet primarily excels. It has a convenient dashboard, an easy-to-read interface, and excellent audio quality. As a tablet, it’s okay, but not shocking enough. However, throw in a case made by Google and it quickly becomes even more versatile. At $500 with an included charging speaker base, the Pixel Tablet is an attractive combination of the two at an affordable price.

hardware and design

If you do the math, you can buy additional speaker docks for $120 each, bringing the base cost of the tablet to $380. But it certainly doesn’t look like a sub-$400 device. While the nano-ceramic coating is visually unobtrusive, it gives the back a glass-like feel and makes it feel more expensive. Impressively, the Pixel Tablet weighs just 1.09 pounds (493 grams), lighter than the Galaxy Tab S8 and OnePlus Pad. However, it is still heavier than the iPad Air.

Google

Google Google Pixel Tablet Pros Convenient charging Speaker dock Clever concept Great smart home features and controls Cons Awkward camera angles for video calls Some software quirks

The review unit Google sent was the rose color option, which is comfortable and non-offensive. It’s the most exciting of the three colors (the other two are black and white, so it doesn’t make much sense) and blends in well with my living space (or it’s a neutral color). I like the green hue of his OnePlus Pad, but a colleague who recently reviewed his $480 OnePlus Pad said that when he gave Nathan Ingraham his Pixel Tablet, he said he didn’t like his Google device. It’s worth noting that people considered it more luxurious.

Photo Credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

What really sets the Pixel Tablet apart from other recent Android slates is the fact that it’s designed to attach to a charging speaker base and double as a smart display. Well, don’t forget that other devices do this too. Primarily a number of Amazon and Lenovo tablets with display modes that turn them into Alexa-enabled screens. But this is a first for the Google ecosystem.

Before we get into how the Pixel Tablet works as a smart display, let’s take a quick look at what it looks like. If you’ve seen one Google Home product, you’ve basically seen them all. When the Pixel Tablet is docked to the speaker, it looks almost identical to the Nest Hub Max. The shape is the same rounded rectangle, with a white bezel surrounding the 11-inch screen, and the base has a mesh fabric cover similar to the company’s other smart home products. Again, it’s comfortable without being offensive, but it doesn’t rock me like the West Elm and Article ornaments. (I know, it’s basic.)

as a smart display

I was thrilled to be able to stick my Pixel Tablet in my bedroom drawer (from article) and watch shows on it instead of buying a second TV or playing shows on my phone. Google warns against having multiple Assistant-enabled devices in one room, and I should have removed the Nest Mini speaker that was already on my nightstand. But for the few days I had them both on, when I stood near the little speaker and said “Hey Google,” the video playing on the Pixel Tablet decreased in volume and I could hear my voice more clearly. , didn’t cause too many problems.

After a week, I was able to unplug my Nest Mini with confidence. Not only is the Pixel Tablet better at picking up my commands, it also sounds much better, which makes it even more convenient. Of course, this is only natural, and the display is more versatile than the speaker alone. But the speaker dock isn’t much bigger than the Mini, so I was surprised by the improvement in sound. It provided enough bass for endless playlists of The Weeknd and Jay Chou, and the highs and voices were crisp.

Photo Credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

I’m not the kind of person who sits in front of a smart display and fiddles with the home controls attached to it, nor do people come in often enough to need some sort of guest-friendly interface to turn on the lights. However, for those who do, Pixel Tablets Hub mode is probably very useful. Tapping the home icon in the lower left corner of the lock screen brings up a dashboard showing all the devices in your home, allowing you to monitor your camera feed, turn on your lights, and more. And with the proper permissions, guests can ask Assistant to set timers, alarms, play music, and more without unlocking the tablet.

Less visitors aside, you can easily see what’s on your Pixel tablet’s screen every time you walk into a room, no matter how dark or bright it is. At night, the display goes into dim mode, showing the time in large font, but not so bright as to burn your retinas. My dresser is in the farthest corner from the door, so it’s nice not to have to squint to see information like the time, countdown, or temperature. And like a true narcissist, I set up his Pixel tablet to cycle through pictures of his favorite people (mostly me).

By the way, this is not unique to the Pixel Tablet. The Nest Hub Max has similarly large fonts for timers and other information, and the photo frame feature is essentially a smart display staple.

Now, back to the main purpose I wanted to use this tablet for, which is as a TV replacement. The first tablet to be a Chromecast receiver, the Pixel tablet can be remotely controlled by your phone while streaming from apps like YouTube, Disney+, Hulu and more. Of course, you can also do this with other large smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max. This doesn’t work on an undocked Pixel tablet, so it’s not really a tablet you can cast to. I’ve gotten very technical with the definition here, but in practice it means you can’t cast to your Pixel tablet if it’s hanging or leaning somewhere in your house, for example. That’s not a problem, but it limits the versatility of this feature.

Photo Credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Interestingly, Netflix doesn’t support Chrome Cast to tablets like other apps do. It’s even weirder considering it works with Google’s other large smart displays as well. I also ran into a bug where YouTube refused to cast videos from certain channels as not allowed in restricted mode. But none of the devices I was logged into had that setting enabled. None of the other reviewers I spoke with had this issue, so this could be a bug specific to my setup.

But this infuriated me. Because it’s easier to Chromecast your favorite commentary videos because you can skip ads and add titles without having to drag yourself out of bed. Unfortunately, it ended up playing via the native YouTube app, so that was the only option. My hatred of this bug grew every time I went out and had to skip the on-screen ads. (No, I can’t convince you to get YouTube Premium.) But this little bug aside, Chromecasting is a nice, if not unique, addition to the Pixel tablet.

I have multiple Google Home products in my apartment, but some of the issues with the Pixel Tablet as a smart display are ecosystem-wide rather than device-specific. For example, when setting up an automation in the Home app, I wanted him to say “I’m home” to start a playlist on his two Nest Audios in his living room. However, at this time, music can only be played on devices that have heard you. It is not possible to decide which of the connected speakers will perform the action.

Depending on how your home is set up, this can be frustrating, for example if you have a Mini in your entryway and want to output a more robust living room system. Luckily for me, the right device listened to me most of the time and almost always gave me what I wanted.

Photo Credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

This is more of a complaint about Google’s smart home system than just the Pixel Tablet, but frankly I’m pretty happy with it. Not only is this a great connected display, but it also serves as a second screen for him when sitting next to his laptop.

It runs on full Android, so you can keep apps like Solitaire or Slack open while you work on your review. You can also use the 8-megapixel webcam on top to make video calls through Meet, Zoom, Teams, and more. However, the angle at which the speaker dock supports the tablet makes for a very unflattering shot. To mitigate this, Google has built in an autoframe feature that fires whenever you receive a Meet call while connected to a base. However, this only works with Meet, so you’ll have to rely on third-party apps that provide their own solutions.

I found it looks best when the tablet is removed and propped up on the kickstand of the Google case. In fact, I really like this accessory.

