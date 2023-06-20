From ancient ruins to innovation hubs





Croatia’s coastal city of Split has long captivated travelers with its ancient ruins, stunning landscapes and vibrant Mediterranean charm. With a population of around 170,000 people, Croatia’s second largest city is primarily known as a tourist destination, but a tech community is also quietly nurturing that turns it into a hub of innovation.

Over the years, the community has promoted a spirit of collaboration and innovation through various initiatives, while also hosting the many digital nomads who flock to the city, especially during the summer months.

One of those initiatives is Split Tech City. It was established as the first formal association to include companies, technical associations, associations and individuals.

Meetup hosted by Split Tech City/Source: Bojan Stojkovski

The birth of Split’s tech scene can be traced back to 2010 when Split Tech City launched its initiative. A few passionate entrepreneurs laid the groundwork for what is now a thriving startup ecosystem. The city is now home to many tech startups, incubators, accelerators and co-working spaces.

This city on the Adriatic Sea is home to several renowned universities and educational institutions that produce highly skilled graduates in areas such as computer science, engineering and design.

Focusing on CEE’s hidden gems, this series of articles explores the heart of Split’s vibrant tech community, learning about its key players, success stories, challenges, and exciting opportunities for the community.

Featured startup

GammaChef is a foodtech startup whose flagship product is a robot chef that can prepare any hot pot dish. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Draisen Dornath and Giuliano Nora, the startup now also has its own franchise called Robot Restaurant Bot & Pot, where recipes on the restaurant’s menu are served. Robots do most of the cooking.

Include is a startup focused on the development and production of hardware and software smart city solutions. Founded in 2014, the company focuses primarily on solar-powered street benches and its main products are Steora, which provides dashboards for device charging, Wi-Fi, sensors, and data collection and analytics. It’s a smart bench. The startup has raised a total of €2 million in four funding rounds.

Parklio is a startup that provides smart parking solutions. Founded in 2017 by his four friends Dario Bolas, Carlo Gaspar, Josip Lablovich and Marcos Mollo, Parklio’s flagship product is called Smart Parking Barrier, a mobile parking barrier controlled by his app. is. The company has now grown to a team of 16 employees and offers a wide range of smart parking solutions used in all types of private and public car parks in various industries across Europe, South America, North Africa and the Middle East. Parklio has so far raised a total investment of €1 million in two funding rounds.

Ecosystem builders and communities

ICT Županija is a project initiated by the local government (Splitsko-dalmatinska županija) as a consolidation of various measures taken by the authorities to improve the technology sector in Split and its surrounding areas. Possible countermeasures include financial support and holding of various events.

The Center of Excellence aims to promote the education of potentially talented students in the County of Split-Dalmatia and to create a framework for working with talented and gifted students in the country.

Digital Nomad Association (DNA) Croatia is a non-profit organization that develops and promotes Croatia as a destination for digital nomads. They support all digital nomads who are already in Croatia or who are planning to come to Croatia, especially those who are considering applying for a digital nomad visa.

The DUMP Association of Young Programmers was officially founded in 2010 by young and ambitious students who wanted to learn and share their knowledge and enthusiasm with their local communities. The association is recognized within the community primarily for its popular set of lectures such as the School of Programming Basics.

FESB Hydro is a group of young and ambitious students from the Department of Naval Architecture at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture in Split, active since 2018. The group develops small, efficient vessels and participates in many projects and competitions.

FESB Racing is a youth community dedicated to enhancing students’ knowledge through teamwork, professional work, practice and self-improvement. Founded in 2010, the group is primarily focused on automotive development.

Info Zona is an association that offers an online news portal, a calendar of upcoming events, podcasts focused on positive change in cities, as well as offline events such as talks, meetups and workshops.

Source: Bojan Stojkowski Featured Tech Company

Agilno is an agile software development company that specializes in developing data-driven software solutions.

Agilo is an end-to-end design and technology studio with many global clients.

Bitcoin Store was founded in Split in 2013 as one of the first companies to join the financial cryptocurrency revolution in this part of Europe, offering its customers cryptocurrency investment and trading.

Blazorise is a company that specializes in creating Blazor UI components for .NetCore, WebAssembly and platforms, as well as creating templates for custom and specialized web applications and websites.

Caelor is a global software development company that specializes in developing Atlassian apps with the goal of bridging the gap between Atlassian data center and cloud applications.

CodeMage is a split software development company founded to develop high quality and long lasting digital products. Their biggest customer is the Bitcoin Store, which develops various systems for buying, selling and trading cryptocurrencies.

Dobartek.hr is the nation’s largest food ordering platform, founded in 2013 in Split. What started as a student project has evolved into a sales channel that connects Croatian restaurants with his platform of over 80,000 users.

Evolutio is a company that specializes in the fusion of different technologies and platforms. With offices in Zagreb, Split and Zadar, Evolutio has a team of over 30 tech enthusiasts and creatives focused on creating native iOS, Android and web applications.

Profico is a Split-based digital products agency focused on developing mobile, web and Internet of Things solutions. The company is oriented to the global market, with a team of over 30 professionals in the fields of software design and development, UI/UX design, digital marketing and project management.

funding opportunity

CRANE is a non-profit association that brings together individual investors interested in investing in innovative companies in the early stages of development. Founded in 2008 as a joint initiative of partner institutions and successful entrepreneurs, it is also the leading organization of business angels in Croatia.

The Enterprise Europe Network provides internationalization and innovation services to SMEs. The network is a project co-funded by the European Commission and implemented as part of the Commission’s Competitiveness and Innovation Framework programme. The services offered in Croatia are part of a Europe-wide network of 3,500 of his professionals in 45 countries serving around 23 million SMEs.

Fil Rouge Capital is a VC investment fund whose primary purpose is to invest in entrepreneurs, start-ups and scale-up companies. The foundation is focused on building an entrepreneurial ecosystem and making the Croatian startup scene the next leader in Central and Eastern Europe.

HAMAG-BICRO is an agency for SMEs, innovation and investment in Croatia, founded to support the development of SMEs by improving innovation processes and encouraging investment.

Incubators and accelerators

Poduzetnički’s incubator Klis offers a wide range of services, from the creation of business plans and marketing promotions to the creation of project documents and application forms for various programs created by the EU. The incubator will hold various seminars and support entrepreneurship in all forms.

The Student Business Incubator is based at the Faculty of Economics Split and was founded to encourage entrepreneurship among young people and promote the success of their ideas. The incubator organizes a variety of activities, from educational workshops to competitions.

SPINIT is a project in the city of Split that has been active since 2020 as an incubator for young companies with aspirations for new technologies.

StechAccelerator is a brand developed by UHY Consulting, a successful company specializing in business consulting and EU funds. Since 2013, UHY Consulting has successfully prepared more than 70 EU-funded projects, more than 50% of which are led by SMEs, providing SMEs with additional consulting and added value. All services provided can be further enhanced.

NetHub is a Croatian business accelerator focused on healthcare technology development and its programs are now run by a multidisciplinary team of young professionals. NetHub’s purpose is to connect the needs of the healthcare system with the possibilities of digital technology, facilitating long-term, sustainable and creative cooperation between the two fields.

Source: Bojan Stojkowski Contest and Hackathon

GetInTheRing Split is a competition that is one of the projects of SPI (Student Business Incubator). As a competition, it provides an opportunity for local startups to pitch to prospective investors, partners and mentors. The best startups that apply are selected to actually step into the ring and pitch their projects to a special jury in front of a large audience.

Hack4Split is a two-day hackathon competition aimed at solving social problems and designing social innovations. It brings together individuals with specific knowledge to find solutions to community problems, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

SmartCityChallenge is a hackathon for students, developers, entrepreneurs and designers interested in making their city a better place. During the hackathon, participants come together in multidisciplinary teams to jointly build innovative solutions for smarter cities.

[email protected] – An 8-week entrepreneurial education program designed for individuals and teams planning to develop technology products and services. As part of the ICT Županija project, this specialized training is aimed at individuals and teams who are in the early stages of developing innovative technology products and services and want to acquire new knowledge and skills related to developing business ideas and starting a business. and .

Suup! is an international split competition for university startups. The initial idea behind this competition is to support student startups and enable young entrepreneurs to present their projects on the international stage.

Coworking space Source: Bojan Stojkovski

AmoSfera is a coworking space for expats and local remote workers and non-profits.

CoCreative is both an architectural firm and a place where workers from diverse backgrounds work together. The architect says he will work on the first floor, leaving the first floor available for remote workers. Perfect for startups, entrepreneurs, journalists, designers, digital nomads, writers, photographers and other creative professionals.

Smartspace in the city center of Split is a workspace for designers, programmers and entrepreneurs.

scaleupOffice Split is a spacious coworking combined with a modern business office. The space also hosts events and offers a variety of services to customers under the “Office-as-aService” system.

Saltwater is a community-focused workspace for local and remote employees.

An influential voice in the Split Tech community

Ivan Burazin is Infobip’s Chief Developer Experience Officer. He is a serial entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in and around startups and has a proven track record in building developer ecosystems. In 2013 he co-founded Codeanywhere, in tandem with the Shift Conference, which was originally held in Split.

Marijan Čipčić is Infobip’s Community Manager, leading developer efforts in Africa. He is also responsible for organizing Infobip developer meetups worldwide as part of the developer relations team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/split-s-startup-renaissance-from-ancient-ruins-to-innovation-hubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos