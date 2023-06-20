



Miasma Chronicles FLT Game Free Download with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and strategy game.

Miasma Chronicles FLT PC Game 2023 Overview

In the not too distant future. America is being torn apart by a monstrous force known only as ‘Miasma’. Meet Elvis, a young man who was brought to a mining town stable as an infant. His mother left him in the care of an older robotic ‘brother’ and gave him a mysterious gauntlet with which he could control Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers that may change the course of human history forever. o Real-time exploration gameplay meets turn-based tactical combat with RPG elements. o Explore rich beautiful environments and meet exotic characters. o Upgradable weapons and abilities give your heroes the fighting edge. o Includes a fictional story in which you learn the truth behind Miasma. From the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden comes a beautifully crafted tactical adventure you won’t forget.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, including violence and harsh language.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group / Re packer: FLTGame File name: Miasma_Chronicles_FLT.zip Game download size: 18 GBMD5SUM: 151f6db11fd3438db9fcc3d3efad7e7c

Miasma Chronicles FLT system requirements

Before you start Miasma Chronicles FLT Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10 or later * Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 or Intel Arc A380 * Storage: 30 GB available space * Additional notes: SSD (preferred)

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 or later * Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or Intel Arc A750 * Storage: 30 GB available space * Additional notes: SSD (preferred)

(c) 2022505 Games S.pA. Published by 505 Games. Developed by The Bearded Ladies. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks of 505 Games SpA and may be registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Miasma Chronicles FLT Free Download

Click on below button to start Miasma Chronicles FLT. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

