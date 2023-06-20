Microsoft: Why Azure Can Outperform Google Cloud and AWS (NASDAQ:MSFT)





TU is

Microsoft Azure vs. AWS vs. Google Cloud

The surge in demand for generative AI, especially since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, makes cloud computing even more important for enterprises. Recently, I’ve seen a lot of media wanting to discuss the top three cloud vendors, namely Amazon. com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Under this AI revolution, investors want to predict future market leaders in cloud computing. We analyze these three companies in terms of market share history, revenue growth, and profitability in their respective cloud divisions.

According to a CAST AI article, customers choose AMZN’s AWS because it offers a wide range of services and tools and is popular with many teams. However, MSFT’s Azure is slightly ahead of his AWS in terms of enterprise usage, thanks to MSFT’s strong ties with this segment. Azure provides a variety of services for enterprises, such as Office 365 and Microsoft Teams, enabling organizations to combine enterprise software and cloud computing resources.

Both Azure and AWS have strong machine learning capabilities. However, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) stands out for its extensive internal research and expertise. GCP has played a key role in the development of open source technologies, especially containers and technologies like Kubernetes and the Istio service mesh that have become industry standards. GCP’s culture of innovation makes it a preferred choice for start-ups and enterprises that value cutting-edge approaches and technology. Here are some financial details to predict who will be well-positioned to dominate the cloud vendor market in the future.

Adex Co., Ltd.

Who are the current market leaders

corporate model

First of all, analyzing the market exposure of the three vendors is insightful. The chart above shows each vendor’s cloud revenue as a percentage of the total cloud revenue for all three vendors in each quarter. Among them, AMZN’s AWS boasts the highest revenue compared to GOOGL and MSFT. AWS held more than 50% of his revenue until the last quarter, which is equivalent to his GOOGL and MSFT revenue combined. This clearly shows that AWS has the largest customer base and is generating more revenue, assuming prices remain relatively stable.

AWS dominates the ranks of major cloud vendors, but its market share has clearly declined over the past three years. This percentage declined from 56.1% in Q1 2020 to 49.3% in Q1 2023. This decline means that Azure and Google Cloud are gaining market share by attracting more customers and making progress in terms of total revenue exposure.

Additionally, we can see that Azure’s share of revenue is growing faster than Google Cloud. This means that Azure is growing its market share more aggressively. I believe this is a growth tailwind for MSFT. Therefore, AWS is currently the industry market leader, but is losing market share to Google Cloud and Azure. In particular, Azure is growing its market share at a faster pace, and he may overtake AWS in the future.

People who mainly use cloud business

corporate model

In terms of revenue mix, all three segments show an upward trend over the past three years, indicating that the cloud segment of these companies is playing an increasingly important role in driving revenue growth. MSFT is a pure software company that relies heavily on the cloud segment to drive revenue growth, outperforming both GOOGL and AMZN. This is evident from the fact that there is always a gray line remaining above the orange and blue lines.

Specifically, in Q1 2023, Azure’s revenue accounted for 27.4% of MSFT’s total revenue, significantly higher than AWS’s 16.8% and Google Cloud’s 10.7%. Additionally, the gray line has the steepest slope, indicating that MSFT is prioritizing the growth of its Azure business within its revenue mix. In contrast, AWS revenue mix improved only marginally, increasing from 13.5% in Q1 2020 to 16.8% in Q1 2023. This is likely due to the fact that AWS is already making significant gains in the market, making it more difficult to achieve significant improvements.

Therefore, based on these observations, we can conclude that MSFT relies heavily on Azure to drive revenue growth.

who is growing faster

corporate model

Given the intense competition and potential macroeconomic challenges, it is not surprising that the year-over-year growth rates of these companies have slowed over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a surge in cloud demand as workplaces have moved from physical offices to remote environments and increased reliance on cloud services. During this period, AMZN’s yellow line representing his AWS showed a positive slope in 2020, with AWS being the main beneficiary, with significant revenue growth due to higher demand compared to Azure and Google Cloud. indicates that

This accelerated growth was particularly impressive given AWS’s already substantial revenue exposure. However, AWS growth has slowed significantly since then. AWS grew 15.8% year over year in the first quarter of CY2023, significantly lower than Azure’s 27.2% and Google Cloud’s 28.1%. Notably, despite Google Cloud’s lower revenue exposure (17.2% compared to MSFT’s 33.4% in Q1 2023), this is a more resilient revenue growth trend for Azure compared to Google Cloud. It suggests that you have power. In theory, Google Cloud should be able to sustain higher growth rates due to its lower revenue exposure, leaving more room for scalability. Therefore, we can conclude that MSFT’s Azure growth trend is healthy compared to AWS and Google Cloud.

who makes the most money

corporate model

Before we get into the details, it should be clear that MSFT does not disclose operating margin data for Azure. As such, it’s not appropriate to directly compare the operating margins of the company’s intelligent cloud segment (which includes 66% of Azure revenue) to his AWS and Google Cloud. Instead, investors should focus on the overall trend of his MSFT cloud division.

In terms of profitability, both AWS and MSFT’s intelligent cloud segments have maintained positive operating margins over the past three years. On the other hand, Google Cloud’s operating profit margin is negative. However, we can see that Google Cloud had the strongest earnings growth, reaching breakeven last quarter. This bodes well for the cloud segment. This shows that Google Cloud is making rapid progress in terms of profitability.

Focusing on the orange line, we can see that AWS margins have narrowed significantly, starting at 35.35% in Q1 2022 and dropping to 23.99% in Q1 2023. The contraction will impact AMZN’s operating margin and revenue growth. We don’t have Azure operating margin data, but we’ve seen relatively flat profit margins in the intelligent cloud segment over the past four quarters.

Additionally, while GOOGL has prioritized profitability and maintained strong revenue growth over the past few years, Google Cloud has the smallest market share in terms of total revenue exposure and cannot compete directly with Azure and AWS. . Therefore, I believe MSFT’s Azure is well positioned to compete with AMZN’s AWS in the next few years and potentially gain market leadership in the cloud computing industry.

Earnings revision

looking for alpha

This graph shows the revision of Street earnings at MSFT. When considering future years beyond this year or next year, specific numbers may not be very informative. This is because the short-term consensus is highly dependent on the company’s future prospects. Rather, investors should pay more attention to overall growth trends.

The 6M trend has undergone a significant downward revision, showing a more cautious outlook, but an upward revision can be seen from FY2028 onwards. This suggests that the market may be beginning to price in the potential positive impact of generative AI and cloud development in the long term. However, no significant revisions have yet been seen. I believe the market may need several quarters of positives to see the expected AI inflection point.

In the short term, the 1M trend is stable, indicating that the short-term downward correction may have bottomed out. It is important for investors to consider that market price movements may react earlier and more quickly than earnings corrections. Investors may be pricing in future expectations ahead of earnings revisions, so this could help explain the stock’s massive 45% year-to-date rally.

evaluation

looking for alpha

MSFT is currently trading at 35.5x forward earnings, higher than GOOGL’s 23x and AMZN’s 82x. However, comparing PER may not give the whole picture. For example, AMZN has profitability issues such as deteriorating margins and sluggish retail growth, so a direct comparison is not appropriate.

Instead, we can focus on the Megacap FCF profile. Looking at the chart, we can see that MSFT is trading at 30.5x P/FCF TTM, the highest in the group. This suggests that investors have a more optimistic outlook on his FCF generating capabilities of his MSFT compared to his GOOGL and AMZN. As a pure software company, MSFT will benefit greatly from the tailwinds of generative AI and the growth potential of the cloud, which is expected to boost FCF growth as a result.

However, MSFT’s downside risks cannot be ignored. The potential downside could be even more severe if the company’s performance falls short of market expectations. So, while MSFT’s rising valuation reflects positive investor sentiment, the risk of a disappointing market reaction is also high.

Conclusion

In summary, AWS maintains the top market share, but Azure and Google Cloud are catching up. Azure shows stronger revenue growth and increased market share compared to Google Cloud. MSFT relies heavily on Azure to grow its revenue. We acknowledge that AWS has greater revenue exposure, but is experiencing a significant slowdown in growth. Additionally, Google Cloud is focused on profitability, reaching breakeven in Q1 2023, but still has a small market share. Therefore, MSFT’s Azure is well positioned to compete with his AWS, and I believe that in the future cloud he has the potential for market-leading growth in the vendor industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4612389-microsoft-why-azure-stands-to-outperform-google-cloud-and-aws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos