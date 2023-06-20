Why governments are great first customers for innovative technology





Fortify CEO Lawrence Ganti has over 25 years of experience leading companies through transformation, migration and scale-up.

Startups with breakthrough technologies are enthusiastic and excited to share their discoveries with the world. In reality, however, it is an endeavor fraught with uncertainty and challenges, and unfortunately doomed to failure for most companies. But there is a path forward that offers transformational advantages for ambitious companies seeking success. No, it’s not a new incubator or VC fund. Opportunity lies with the US government.

With the resources and funding available, the U.S. government can be an excellent first customer and ongoing partner for technology start-ups. And they are also willing to sign. Bloomberg reported that Pentagon contract value continues to grow, hitting a record $445 billion in 2020. More than $700 billion in government contracts will be signed in 2022.

And despite news last year that the Pentagon had awarded Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle $9 billion in deals, the government is also voicing new opportunities for small start-ups to advance their efforts. If they have innovative technology, they are willing to cooperate. That was the position I was in when the government gave my company his $200+ million contract. We were a small company, but we had the technology they were looking for.

Targeting the U.S. government as a first customer and first adopter can be a great opportunity for young companies looking to bring their breakthrough technology to the world. From my experience, here are some of the benefits and caveats of contracting with the US government.

These help mature the product.

One of the benefits of working with the US government, in addition to securing funding and access opportunities, is that the process helps mature and refine the product. They have high demands and expectations of their contractors and have a very thorough process to validate the technology they want to put in place to eliminate risk. Startups should not think of all the hoops they have to navigate as a hassle, but as a way to get their product to market better and safer. Commercial customers likely won’t have as many requirements, so you can be confident that the technology is ready for commercial use after working with the government.

SiO2 contracted to manufacture and deliver vials used for the Covid-19 vaccine. At the time, our focus was on making syringes, so we couldn’t just switch to making vials. Some nuances are different from the product. Therefore, under the guidance of the government, we worked on maturing products for vials.

No matter how beneficial government processes are to technology maturity and sophistication, technology iterations must be capped and products differentiated. If you change products again after 3 weeks or 6 months, you may not be ready to work with the government yet.

We need to commit resources towards the deal.

If you’re looking to secure a government contract, push the government contract to just a small part of your work or have your engineers spend 10% of their time on government projects and 90% on everything else. Know that you can’t. The government is very comprehensive in what it needs and expects from contractors, so it will take a lot of people and a lot of resources to dedicate to this project. If you want to move forward with a government contract, make sure you have the resources, manpower, and focus to work fully with the government.

They provide contact, support and expertise.

In addition to the financing and opportunities that come with government contracts, you also get other benefits in the form of contacts, support and expertise. You’ll also have access to countless free resources and a million dollars’ worth of connections to help you mature your technology. You’ll connect with different departments of government and work with different departments who are experts in different areas of business focus, such as contracting, building products, and program management. Sometimes we even bring in retired experts to help with the product.

Why unlock these resources and contracts? Because they want to ensure you succeed once you join.

They pay and have a high lifetime value.

Finally, another advantage of working with the US government is that the government will pay for it. Our experience may be closer to a 45, 60, or 90 day cycle than a 30 day cycle, but you will still be paid. See if your company can wait that long. And you can expect a long-term relationship with them as well. Because once you get there, it’s somewhat difficult to leave.

Start walking that path today.

Securing the U.S. government as our first customer presents a unique and powerful opportunity to bring a revolutionary technology to market all at once. Benefits of government backing, such as increased credibility, access to funding, and scalability, will greatly accelerate the growth of your venture. Ultimately, success in the field of government-sponsored innovation requires a combination of perseverance, adaptability, and a solid understanding of the complexities of public sector procurement.

However, it’s important to be aware of potential drawbacks such as bureaucratic paperwork, slow decision-making processes, and stringent compliance requirements. You can weigh these pros and cons carefully and make informed decisions about whether pursuing government contracts is aligned with your strategic vision and long-term goals.

