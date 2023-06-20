



Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing RPG game.

Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES PC Game 2023 Overview

Two twin brothers. Fellowship of Warriors. And only one real king. Wigmund is a story-driven RPG set in a medieval fantasy world inspired by those cultures – Anglo-Saxon and Celtic – which also inspired JRR Tolkien. Build your fellowship and explore an open world rich in outlaw camps, ruined castles, dangerous caves and forgotten ruins. You are not restricted to classes. Upgrade your knight in favor of speed, health, damage or supernatural abilities. It is really different and it may take practice before you can master it. That’s not all, getting out of the dribble and rolls problem is also required! No boss fight can be a simple stand and slash hack but an opportunity to prove your sword mastery. Move with WASD, and attack once with a left click. Hover your mouse to your left and your hero will move to the left, drag your mouse to your right and your hero will move to the right. As you might expect, this is easier to learn and use than the sword method. With medicine, one would be able to craft healing potions and elixirs that would increase stats for a longer time. Herbal gathering will play an important role in this profession, through crafting one can create some auxiliary pieces of armor, item upgrades and jewelry to enhance items and weapons. Collecting animal skins and mining will be very important in crafting. And finally with Survival, one will be able to hunt and fish and create different taste experiences. And yes… with the right elf fishing pole, one could even fish out some treasures. Detailed Equipment Added In addition to the standard equipment items, several other personal equipment pieces have been added, such as binders, knee guards, and arm guards. Invest the reagents and bonuses you collect along the way into equipment. Talents There are perks available with four specializations: two-handed swords (“sword”), sword and shield (“shield”), bow (“guard”) and an exorcist in melee-type construction. Vendors will provide re-specialization codes that will reset all points invested in any talents and attributes for quick in-game re-specialization for players who want to try out more than one build. Some of them reflect the Talent/Perk system. They include (but are not limited to): a sacred shield for exorcists, a dagger storm for guards, and a shield wall for sword and shield warriors. Special Attacks Crush your enemies with devastating special attacks that will give you the upper hand in battle. Supernatural SkillsUnleash various supernatural abilities that will help you in battle, either defensively or offensively.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: DINOByTES Game file name: Wigmund_v1_4_1_DINOByTES.zip Game download size: 4.7 GBMD5SUM: 04eceb366abd9dd7db82cee20cd421

Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES system requirements

Before you start Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 and Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9GHz / AMD Phenom II x4 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / Radeon RX 560 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 7, Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i7-4770S 3.1GHz / AMD FX-8320 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 5 GB available space

(C) 2019-2023 The Scholastics / Wigmund

Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES Free Download

Click on below button to start Wigmund v1.4.1 DINOByTES. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

