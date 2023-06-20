Small tech firms stay remote to attract workers, but big tech firms are back in the office





In the past, big tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Apple led the way when it came to workplace benefits. In addition to the generous salary, free services such as gourmet meals, massages, and on-site laundry were also provided. Then, when the pandemic put offices in physical jeopardy, they were among the first to offer the ultimate perk of working wherever you wanted.

But as stock prices languished, tech giants not only slashed many in-house perks, but also brought employees back to the office. Facing a difficult situation, they are returning to the ways they knew before the pandemic, typically asking employees to come to the office three days a week. Google also incorporates office attendance into performance reviews.

Since then, smaller tech companies have taken on the role of remote work. According to new data from software company Scoop Technologies, 81% of companies with fewer than 5,000 employees allow remote work or only use remote options. Technology that helps coordinate hybrid teams and helps track office policies for large companies. By contrast, only 26% of companies with more than 25,000 employees have full flexibility.

The technology industry has the largest variation in full remote policies by company size compared to other industries. This suggests that remote work is perfectly possible in the tech industry, but companies of different sizes have different policies based on how remote work benefits them. increase. And the reason they do so may be due, in part, to how they want to portray themselves to the outside world.

Why is there a so-called flexibility gap between tech companies?

Tech companies with fewer employees are attracting more talent after a notoriously tough hiring environment, and unlike the big tech companies, they are using remote work as a way to show progress is happening. People in tech in particular are more likely to be attracted to remote work, according to Gartner, and the biggest advantage tech employees choose to pay 10% more than his higher pay is his improved work-life balance and flexibility. It was found to improve sexuality.

This is a big problem for smaller tech companies that can’t always compete with Google globally on salaries. Employing more than 6,000 people, Airbnb has used its work-from-anywhere policy to attract more applicants, not only doubling the traffic to its careers page last year, but also making it more diverse. Applicants were invited. Employers are an underrepresented minority.

Airbnbs CFO and Head of Employee Experience Dave Stevenson told Vox that the company wants to hire the best talent possible around the world. Limiting your definition of attracting top talent from around the world to the 80 miles around San Francisco puts you at a disadvantage.

At the same time, Airbnb cut its office footprint in half, slowed its downsizing, and turned profitable in a full year for the first time. The company sends about 20% of its employees remotely and pays them to spend time together occasionally. However, this only happens when the company’s ground control team determines there is an important project that needs to be witnessed in person.

I think we can get more effective performance out of people if they are comfortable with their ability to balance their personal and work lives, Stevenson said.

The situation is similar for Yelp, which also lets its 5,000 employees choose where they work, posted its sixth straight quarter of record revenue last quarter, and launched products like AI-powered search. is also expanding. The company says remote work hasn’t hurt sales targets or engineering productivity, but has caused a significant surge in its talent pipeline.

Carmen Whitney Orr, chief human resources officer at Yelps, who joined remotely last year, said, “Wow, I think we saw pretty early on in the pandemic that this was actually working.” Happy employees are productive employees, and that means happy customers.

The ability to work remotely is most common in the smallest tech companies.

Zuhayeer Musa, co-founder of technology compensation comparison platform Levels.fyi, says there’s no reason not to do it if you can prove that you can build teams that are equally or even more productive remotely. I’m here. , has 9 employees. Levels.fyi was founded in 2017 as a remote company, which has made it easier for him to continue working remotely, Musa says.

Conversely, remote work has made it easier for companies to access talent than they would if they were required to come to the office.

Requiring someone to move to a specific location essentially limits the pool of talent to work with, he said.

Maybe that’s what Big Tech is doing.

After years of economic uncertainty, sluggish stock prices and years of no major innovation, tech giants are using office call backs to show shareholders that they are a grown and responsible company. there is Gone are the days when engineers waste their profits playing table tennis. Perhaps in the office environment, we are facing penalties and are under strict supervision every day.

In other words, the companies that were once considered the most innovative and forward-thinking companies are now acting like non-tech dull companies.

When it comes to allowing full remote work, the policies of big tech companies are closest to those of non-tech companies like Citigroup and Starbucks. Like non-tech companies, many tech companies have moved quickly to a structured hybrid model that requires employees to show up for work on a set number of days per week. According to the scoop, the percentage of large tech companies that are hybrid (65%) is about the same as large companies overall (60%), and the number of days per week they require from their employees (2.5 days on average) Same.

Kathy Harrigan, a professor of corporate management at Columbia University Business School, said larger companies are more likely to seek more specialized types of management. Investors expect it.

And for them, professionalism means staying seated. Harrigan said direct work is needed to coordinate the complex and diverse businesses these technology conglomerates currently operate. The move to AI has only made more in-person coordination necessary, she said.

They work with more complex types of products. Harrigan said that while these workers were previously allowed to work in silos, it means making more adjustments from different perspectives.

One might argue that companies such as Google, Meta, and Apple all ran highly complex businesses that posted record profits while employees worked from home during the pandemic. .

In the face of volatility and uncertainty, it’s human nature to want to go back to a known quantity, said Caitlin Duffy, research director at Gartner, of the move back to the office. So there may be psychological events going on that invalidate the evidence in front of you.

She says evidence shows that giving people flexibility in where they work makes them happier, which in turn increases productivity and innovation. There was no basis for any explanation to the contrary. Worse, arbitrarily bringing people back to the office can cause fatigue and burnout, which can actually hurt worker productivity and innovation, Duffy said.

It remains to be seen whether back-to-office plans will ultimately hurt these companies. Of course, big tech companies might be able to settle for their brand names and high salaries to attract talent. But with flexible remoting policies, smaller tech companies, like the giants of yesteryear, have expressed some capacity for innovation and growth.

