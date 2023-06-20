Svante Named Top 100 Global Private Deep Tech Companies and Finalists at 2023 Tech Innovation Awards





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a provider of carbon capture and removal solutions, today recognized in XB100, the world’s top-notch ranking announced that it was 100 privately held deep tech companies published by XPRIZE and Bessemer Venture Partners. The company has also been recognized as a finalist in the BC Tech 2023 Technology Impact Awards (TIA).

Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, since 2007, Svante has made significant strides in the global Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) space.

The company manufactures nanoengineered filters and machines that capture and remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial facilities and the atmosphere, effectively blocking greenhouse gases from contributing to climate change. Some of his Svantes latest announcements over the past two years include:

– Record US$318 million Series E funding round completed in December 2022, led by Chevron New Energies and Temasek, with participation from other existing and new investors.

– New collaborations with GE, 3M, Carbon America, Pilot Energy and others. Each collaboration focused on accelerating the development and deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

– Start-up of a pilot plant equipped with Svantes’ new metal-organic framework (MOF) technology to capture 25 tons of CO2 per day from the Chevron facility in California.

– New leadership appointments, including Richard Lalibert as Chief Operating Officer, Matt Stevenson as Chief Revenue Officer and Andrew McLeod as Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel;

– $25 million in funding from the Commonwealth of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) Net Zero Accelerator Program to build its first commercial-scale filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada.

“The companies on the XB100 list represent the most valuable and influential private companies in the deep tech space,” said Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “XB100 winners will recreate the human experience beyond imagination.”

story continues

The XB100 celebrates companies and entrepreneurs who commercialize deep technology scientific research and make a meaningful impact on society. The XB100 evaluation process ranked companies based on four factors: human impact, valuation, scientific difficulty, and commercial traction.

Coinciding with the XB100 listing announcement, the BC Technology Impact Awards, which feature companies that have achieved extraordinary success over the past year, have declared Svante a finalist in the “Gamechanger Climate Hero” category.

“It is really encouraging for us to see our achievements recognized in the XB100 and the 2023 Technology Impact Awards,” said Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svantes. “We attribute our progress in the industry to our talented and dedicated team of people, partners and investors. , is passionate about helping the world reach net zero, and awards like this are highly appreciated by all companies.” “

About Svante

Svante manufactures solid sorbent-based filters and rotating contactors that capture and safely store large volumes of CO2 emissions from heavy industry that are difficult to decarbonize or use in closed loop for further industrial applications. increase. Svante has the ability to capture CO2 directly from industrial sources and the atmosphere in an environmentally sustainable manner, making industrial-scale carbon capture and removal a reality.

The company has been named to the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 and is ranked second among private companies in Corporate Knights Future’s 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. For more information about Svante, visit www.svanteinc.com or follow Svante on LinkedIn and Twitter @svantesolutions.

View source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620222255/en/

contact address

media

Colleen Nitta, Director of Marketing & Communications +1 (604) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/svante-named-world-top-100-100300335.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos