Q&A: Accelerating sustainable innovation with the help of academic institutions

At P&G Fabric Care, we are committed to decarbonizing every step of the laundry process. Our goal is to achieve this without compromise. This means that detergents must deliver flawless cleaning results that are safe for people and sustainable for the future of our planet.

Partnering with academia has proven to be one of the most effective ways to make breakthrough discoveries using cutting-edge technology that helps shape sustainable innovation in our fabric care products. I’m here.

To learn more about how P&G Fabric Care is partnering with universities and how it’s helping accelerate toward a low-carbon future, I recently spoke with P&G’s Senior Director of Research and Development. I reached out to Mr. Neil Lunt.

Katrin Meinke: In which areas of scientific research are you working with academic partners?

Neil Lunt: Basically, we study the problems consumers face when doing laundry. My background is in organic chemistry and I work closely with academics on the biotech aspects of fabric care products. This is an interesting area of ​​research because I truly believe that nature holds the key to unlocking the secrets of more sustainable cleaning.

In fabric care, bioscience or biological research is a scientific pathway to a deeper understanding of consumer issues. Essentially, it is how nature has evolved to overcome certain challenges. We use natural processes as inspiration to find ways to apply the same principles to our products. If we make an interesting discovery, our close relationship with the university means we can accelerate the transition from hypothesis to fully tested, large-scale solutions that are integrated into our products.

Meinke: What are the biggest challenges facing sustainable innovation in the future?

Lunt: The challenge for the P&G Fabric Care team is to create sustainable and safe products that do not compromise product performance even at low temperatures.

Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) performed on our brands such as Ariel and Tide reveal that most of the product’s environmental impact occurs during the use phase due to the energy required to heat water became. So the biggest way to reduce the environmental impact of each load is to wash it in cold water. But consumers will only turn the temperature dial down if they can trust that cleanliness will not be compromised. Our main goal was therefore to find a means that gives good results even in cold water.

Meinke: If you had to choose the most promising nature-based solution that academia has come up with for our product, what would it be?

Mr. Lunt: Understanding how nature purifies with cold water is one of our most important academic advances. Not only did it reveal a whole new way of cleaning, but it also led us to a whole new “starting point” in our search for new enzymes.

Scientists at the University of Newcastle approached us after observing that seaweed remained remarkably clean in cold-water oceans. Studies have shown that this is due to enzymes released by bacteria that break down sticky particles on the seaweed surface and are most effective at low temperatures.

Where this observation differed significantly was in the belief that dirt bacteria would remain. Until now, we have focused on cleaning solutions that target dandruff from human skin, food stains, and stains caused by sweat. But by targeting stains caused by bacteria, we’ve discovered a whole new approach to cleaning.

The question then became, could this natural process be mimicked and used for cleaning? It has been shown to be effective against problems such as odor and capable of delivering excellent cleaning results even at low temperatures, accelerating its incorporation into all Ariel products. European consumers will know this as Ariels Purezyme technology.

Most recently, he collaborated with academics at the University of Newcastle to better understand the complex relationship between fouling material chemistry and surfaces. We take grass stains, for example, extract it into a solution, and expose it to hundreds of different microsensors using a technique called microarray polymer profiling. This process detects which substances are present in the soil and their relative abundance. By analyzing soils at the molecular level, we can design new enzymes that are specifically designed to work effectively with each type of soil, resulting in even better cleaning results.

Mr. Meinke: What are the mutual benefits of collaborating with P&G and university partners?

Mr. Lunt: To gain the detailed knowledge needed to better understand natural processes, we need to work with globally recognized experts in the field, many of them in academia. We also have access to some great instruments and instruments, along with highly skilled technicians and data analysts.

For our university partners, working with us means they can demonstrate the real-world impact of their research areas. Investment in academic research has broad economic and social implications if external stakeholders can see that research is leading to improved products, increased sustainability, lower energy costs, better understanding of problems, and more. It helps provide evidence that it leads to public interest. advantage.

Most importantly, we ensure that any collaboration is a win-win for both P&G and our academic partners. You cannot have a meaningful relationship if one of you has to compromise.

Meinke: In conclusion, how do you see academic partnerships developing in the future to advance our work in sustainable laundry?

Lant: I am part of the team at P&G and have applied to the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council to establish a PhD Training Centre. Called “Bioscience for Sustainable Consumer Products,” the program trains students how to think about areas of research relevant to consumer applications. This is a joint training partnership and 10-12 new PhDs are awarded each year. A student from a partner university will work with her P&G scientist and in our lab he will spend three months. Many chose fabric and home care technology, but other business units and corporate functions are also involved.

Academic partnerships provide a great pipeline of committed students, ensuring that research continues into the future and new frontiers are explored. For example, we have students visiting the Antarctic and Arctic to study new cold water enzymes in those environments. Also, I recently worked with an undergraduate student on a project to understand the sources of microfiber contamination and that condenser tumble dryers can be a source of previously unreported waterborne microfiber contamination. cooperated.

The opportunities for discovery are truly endless. When I look at the beauty of nature, I am always fascinated by the functioning of enzymes, microbes and the wonderful things they bring. The more research we do, the more we believe that we will find in natural processes the answers we need for a more sustainable future that does not compromise safety or efficacy. Not just in the context of laundry, but in areas far beyond that.

