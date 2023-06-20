Google repeats Apple’s India strategy while looking for suppliers to assemble Pixel





Alphabet-owned Google is looking for Indian suppliers to assemble its Pixel smartphones, following Apple’s plans to diversify beyond China.

Google has entered into early talks with domestic firms Lava International, Dixon Technologies India and Bharat FIH, the Indian arm of Foxconn Technology Group, according to people familiar with the matter. It is said that He spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

Google will be the latest global tech company to move production to India. Potential partners in negotiations have won so-called production-linked financial incentives from Prime Minister Narendra Modis to boost local manufacturing. Apple used the program to expand its supplier base in India, tripling iPhone production to more than $7 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2023. Modi is touting India as an alternative manufacturing base as more companies become wary of India’s risks. It depends on China after the severe lockdowns caused by the new coronavirus and the US-China trade war. Modi is scheduled to visit the United States this week and his delegation will discuss topics such as removing barriers to technology trade between the two countries.

Last month, India’s technology minister Ashwini Vaishnau met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., to focus on promoting local manufacturing in Modis and government-backed technology. had a conversation with

Key Google executives who traveled to India this month for partnership discussions include Ana Corrales, executive director of its consumer hardware division, and Maggie, senior director of global sustainable product operations, according to people familiar with the matter. Wei and others were included. Google made about 9 million Pixel smartphones last year, according to Counterpoint Research, which includes representatives from Lava, Dixon, Google and Foxconn, and discussions in India have led to plans to move production outside of China and Vietnam. backed up. The Pixel is one of his most sophisticated smartphones, and Google uses their flagship hardware products to showcase the optimized functionality of his Android operating system and apps.

India is a key growth market for Google’s services, but the company has been sidelined as cheap Chinese phones dominate the region. Local assembly could boost Pixel sales, people familiar with the matter said, and if the phone effort proves successful, Google could also move production of other hardware, such as speakers, to India.

Still, it’s not certain that talks with Google will result in an agreement, and the company may choose not to manufacture pixels in India, the people said.

