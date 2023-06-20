Michelin to Acquire Flex Composites Group in $764 Million Deal





“FCG has experienced tremendous growth in its business over the last few years,” said FCG General Manager Emmanuel Caprillione. “This success is due to our recognized expertise in composites and films, our ability to innovate and our desire to constantly improve the service we offer our customers.

“Working with Michelin will enable FCG to increase its ability to innovate, reduce its environmental footprint and strengthen its commitment to providing customers with more sustainable materials.”

FCG has approximately 400 employees and serves the marine, supercar, electric vehicle, sports and construction industries.

Specifically, FCG deals with resin-impregnated fabrics (Angeloni and Selcom brands), flexible coated fabrics (Orca), and technical films and membranes (FaitPlast).

According to Michelin, about 50% of FCG’s sales are from resin-impregnated fabrics, of which about 29% are from coated fabrics and about 21% from films and membranes (mainly in the technical apparel sector).

“FCG has mastered a wide range of polymer composite solutions that border on those already developed by Michelin,” Chapot said.

The company’s growth drivers include the electrification of the mobility sector, the “dynamism of the sportscar and supercar segments” and the increasing demand for carbon composites in the yacht, yacht and construction industries.

In addition to high-tech engineered fabrics and films provided by FCG, Michelin high-tech materials include sealing technology, belts and engineered polymers.

According to Michelin, about 45% of the division’s sales are in the Americas, 37% of which is in the Asia-Pacific region and a further 18% in EMEA.

Conversely, FCG expects approximately 4% of its sales to come from the Americas, 9% from APAC and the largest share in EMEA at approximately 87%.

Michelin will have access to FCG’s material know-how, while FCG will be able to leverage Michelin’s footprint for growth in NA, as well as the Michelin Group’s deep roots in the defense, aviation and luxury automotive markets, Chapeau said. It says.

“This is part of our goal to improve the performance of our people, our profits and our planet, which is at the heart of our future success,” said Chapot. “This is a leadership model that puts people, teams and empowerment at the heart of how we think and what we do.

“And this fulfills our mission to accelerate research and development related to next-generation materials.”

And this has implications for the concept of sustainability, which is part of Michelin’s global priorities.

“The synergy between fabric and film gives us a clear roadmap to using 100% sustainable materials by 2050,” said Chapot. “And we achieve this with a dedicated research and development program.”

Michelin CEO Florent Menego welcomed FCG as part of the tire maker.

“This business leverages the strengths of both companies, particularly our shared expertise in polymer composite solutions,” Menegaux said. “We aim to create synergies and push the frontiers of deep technology innovation across a wide range of new products and applications.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rubbernews.com/acquisition/michelin-acquire-flex-composites-group-764-million-transaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos