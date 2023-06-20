Our Connected World – Innovation in Technology





June 20, 2023

engineering education

Executive and Engineer Perspectives

innovation

TE Connectivity

This episode of Our Connected World, hosted by Michelle Dawn Mooney, delves into the challenges and opportunities of innovation. His guests Shad Kroeger of TE Connectivity, Alexandra Spitler, and Dr. Dave Norris of Louisiana Tech discuss findings from the TE Connectivity Industrial Technology Index.

Krueger explained that the purpose of the study was to understand the innovation challenges facing companies and to suggest solutions. The survey revealed differences in how executives and engineers define innovation. Executives perceive innovation as a complete transformation, whereas engineers perceive it as iterative improvement.

Spitler and Dr. Norris provide insight into these different perspectives as Norris elaborates on different types of innovation. They also discuss findings that gaps in engineering skills and difficulties in collaboration are perceived as significant threats to achieving innovation goals.

Guests will suggest improvements to college education to better prepare future innovators.

This episode further explores different motivations for innovation among management and engineers. Spitler shares her personal motivations, contrasting them with her findings. Kruger, an engineer-turned-executive, discusses her challenge of balancing her drive to innovate with her business responsibilities.

The episode ends with a discussion about bridging the gap between engineers and management. Spitler and Kruger shed light on the challenges each group faces, and Norris suggests ways to foster better collaboration. Watch this enlightening episode to delve deeper into the complex dynamics of innovation in technology.

Main points of conversation:

The TE Connectivity Industrial Technology Index study and its purpose is to understand the challenges and opportunities in technological innovation.

Different perspectives on innovation between executives and engineers. Focus on understanding these perspectives and closing the gaps.

The need to improve university education to address perceived skill gaps in engineering and challenges in collaboration, and to better prepare future generations of innovators.

Guest bios:

Shad Kroeger is president of the Industrial Solutions Division at TE Connectivity, a leading technology company. With an extensive background in engineering, his Kroeger acumen is a unique combination of technical expertise and leadership acumen.

Alexandra Spitler is Director of Entrepreneurial Engineering for TE’s Transportation Solutions Division, bringing an innovative perspective on technology and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Dave Norris is Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Tech University. As a trained economist leading an innovation enterprise at a research university, Dr. Norris offers a valuable perspective on the intersection of economics, academia, and innovation.

