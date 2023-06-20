Why America’s Biggest Newspaper Is Suing Google Heres





USA Today and Gannett, publisher of more than 200 daily local news publications in the U.S., have filed a lawsuit against Google and parent company Alphabet over alleged monopolies in their advertising business and its impact on the news industry. .

A sign for Gannett’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia. Mr. Gannett filed a civil suit. [+] Tuesday, the lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin, File)

AP2010 Key Facts

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning, Gannett accused Google and Alphabet of continuing to illegally monopolize tools used to buy and sell online ads.

Gannett said in his complaint that this has created a lack of competition in this area, lowering the price publishers can charge for advertising and the amount of content media outlets that have historically relied heavily on advertising revenue can produce. said to be dwarfing the Dear readers.

Gannett told The Wall Street Journal that he is seeking substantial damages.

Google Ads vice president Dan Taylor said in a statement to Forbes that Gannett’s claims were simply false.

chief critic

In his statement, Taylor added: “Publishers have many options when it comes to monetizing using ad technology. In fact, Gannett uses dozens of competing ad services, including Google Ad Manager.” , the majority of the revenue goes to the publisher. Show the court how our advertising products benefit a publisher and help fund her content online. Taylor claims Google’s ad tech fees are transparent and in line with industry standards, and Google is one of the world’s biggest financial backers of journalism because it gives financial subsidies to news outlets. called.

news peg

For decades, the newspaper industry has suffered from declining advertising and subscription revenues as the internet and technology change the way people consume news. The Rebuild Local News Coalition, a nonprofit that works to combat the collapse of local news, reports that since 2004, while the U.S. population has grown, the number of news bureau employees across the country has fallen to 57. %, with an average of two papers out of print. going down every week. This has left 1,800 communities without sources of local news, increasing misinformation, rising government corruption rates and declining public participation, the coalition said. Most media observers blame Google and Facebook for this downturn due to their disruptive advertising business. According to a 2021 report by the American Economic Freedom Project, 86% of online ads are now sold through stock market-like ad exchanges controlled by these tech giants. This means that news outlets, which the report claims do the heavy lifting of creating content that engages readers, only receive between 30 and 50 cents on the dollar in advertising revenue. .

important quotes

In an editorial published alongside the lawsuit release, Gannett CEO Mike Reed noted that 86% of Americans read their news online, suggesting that news outlets have taken over the market. He argued that Google was responsible for the unacquired. The move to online should have created great opportunities for publishers, he wrote. Digital advertising is now a $200 billion business, growing nearly eightfold since 2009. Nonetheless, advertising revenue for news publishers has fallen significantly. Google’s practices have real-world implications that not only reduce revenue, but also force local news to scale back and downsize when you need it most.

Points to note

Whether other newspapers will sign this lawsuit. Forbes reached out to McClatchy and Lee Enterprises, two of America’s most prominent newspapers, for comment.

References

Gannett sues Google for ad tech market monopoly (Wall Street Journal)

Google is upending the online publishing industry (Forbes)

Google made more than $10 million from misleading anti-abortion ads and group claims (Forbes)

