Space Florida and Israel Innovation Agency Announce Winners





Space Florida, the state’s leading aerospace finance and development authority, has partnered with the Israel Innovation Authority, an independent agency focused on fostering innovation ecosystems, to deliver the much-anticipated launch from the Space Florida Israel Innovation Partnership. Announced the winners of the 10th funding round. program.

With funding equivalent to $2 million, the program will play a pivotal role in advancing the research, development and commercialization of aerospace and related technology projects, contributing to the economies of both Florida and Israel over the past decade. It has made a big impact.

Lt. Gov. Janet Nunez extended her heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winners and emphasized the paramount importance of cooperation between Florida and Israel to the prosperity of the space industry. “By working together, we will secure a prosperous future for the aerospace industry and further strengthen Florida-Israel economic ties,” she said.

Drol Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, praised the tremendous achievements of the decade-long partnership, stating: “The collaboration with Space Florida on space-related technologies has been a remarkable success. We are driving innovative projects that will revolutionize the aerospace sector.” With $2 million in annual co-investment, we have harnessed disruptive innovation and further strengthened economic ties. ”

Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority have announced the winners of their latest funding round. Recipients include Sidus Space and Maris-Tech, which are planning to develop his 360-degree ultra-high-definition video system for satellite operations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The Israeli flag flutters in front of the office towers of a high-tech business park in Ofer Park, Petah Tikva. (Credit: RONEN ZVULUN / Reuters)

Arralis Space and Ayecka Communications Systems aim to build an integrated satellite communication system that supports various functions such as encryption. Guident Autonomous Intelligence and Novelsat Limited collaborate on a Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC) solution for autonomous vehicle operations.

ETA Space and the Helios Project are collaborating on the development of a lunar oxygen station, while Sidus Space and Roorrav Space aim to enhance orbiting spacecraft with innovative event-based star trackers.

revolutionary progress

These projects represent breakthroughs in aerospace technology and highlight the success of the Florida-Israel partnership. The funding program will continue to strengthen economic ties between the two regions, foster cutting-edge innovation and pave the way for future developments in the aerospace and technology sectors.

Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello praised the program for providing aerospace companies with comprehensive support, from research and development to access to capital.

Expressing his pride in the breakthrough technology made possible by this partnership, DiBello said, “SpaceFlorida is the go-to place for aerospace companies to find everything they need to bring their new ideas to life. It’s the place.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies, the partnership fostered breakthrough progress and an environment conducive to entrepreneurial growth. ”

Since its inception in 2013, the Joint Funding Program of Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Agency has provided critical support to projects with transformative implications for the aerospace industry.

The partnership provides Florida-based companies with greater access to Israeli technology and innovation, and enables Israeli companies to benefit from Florida’s thriving aerospace ecosystem. To date, the program has earned him $20 million in significant and innovative research awards.

This cooperation will not only strengthen Florida-Israel ties, but will also facilitate the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and pave the way for a brighter future for the aerospace and technology sector within Florida.

