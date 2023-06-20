Largest US newspaper chain sues Google over online advertising monopoly





Gannett, the United States’ largest newspaper chain, filed a lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, accusing the social media company of trying to monopolize the online advertising market is violating federal antitrust laws.

USA Today and the publishers of more than 200 daily newspapers said in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan that the media is suffering because Google and its parent company Alphabet have a monopoly on tools for buying and selling online ads. rice field.

Gannett said this would force publishers to sell more ad space to Google at lower prices, “which would result in a significant drop in revenue for publishers and Google’s ad tech rivals, while at the same time giving Google a prohibitive monopoly.” We will reap the benefits,” he said.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gannett is seeking unspecified damages.

The company filed the lawsuit five months after the US Department of Justice filed a similar lawsuit against Google over the Mountain View, Calif.-based company’s advertising technology.

The battle isn’t just happening in the United States, Canada’s federal government is about to pass legislation requiring big tech companies like Google and Facebook to back a fund that subsidizes legacy media. be. Known as Bill C-18, the bill faces fierce opposition on many fronts.

On June 14, the European Union filed its own lawsuit, saying Google could have to sell some of its advertising technology.

Google will generate $224.5 billion in ad revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly 80% of Alphabet’s total revenue, and an overall profit of $60 billion.

Advertising allows Google to offer many of its services for free, including many of its email and YouTube video platforms.

Google’s advertising revenue in the first quarter was $54.5 billion, little changed from the year-ago quarter.

industry in crisis

Like many newspapers, Gannett, based in McLean, Virginia, has struggled in recent years with declining advertising revenues and more people getting their news online.

Gannett said the company’s newspaper circulation has fallen by nearly 20% in 2020 and 2021 and has closed more than 170 publications since its merger with Gatehouse Media in 2019.

U.S. online digital advertising has grown nearly eightfold since 2009 to become a $200 billion business, while newspaper advertising revenue has fallen nearly 70% in the meantime, according to the lawsuit.

