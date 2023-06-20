



Jane Technologies today announced the launch of a new point-of-sale (POS) platform that will enhance the overall cannabis shopping experience with trusted online listings and curated in-store shopping recommendations.

Everyone knows that pain. I found my favorite strain on his online pharmacy menu, but when I went to the store, it was out of stock. You can choose another strain at random, or rely on the dubious advice of your local batter. Jane’s new her POS system aims to change that unfortunate situation, using her vast e-commerce data catalog to tackle in-store retail.

The new POS will be integrated with Jane Technologies’ existing e-commerce and advertising solutions product line. The company started by building a backend for a pharmacy’s e-commerce operations. For Jane Technologies, the future of cannabis isn’t a single destination like Amazon. The future of cannabis is your neighborhood pharmacy that sells cannabis online. Jane wants to power her online store. And now the company wants to power its brick-and-mortar stores, too.

Jane’s POS platform includes debit card payment systems, custom hardware and personalized shopping experiences. But the secret sauce comes from Jane Technologies’ long-standing dedication to delivering clean data assets. The company already tracks her 1.5 million SKUs, and when a new product launches (or an old one changes), Jane’s system pushes that data to its customer base. Store owners can focus on selling cannabis while Jane’s platform does the heavy lifting of inventory management.

This new system provides pharmacies with a deep level of customer personalization. As Jane Technologies CEO Socrates Rosenfeld explained to me, cannabis regulation presents a unique opportunity for retailers. Shoppers must scan their government-issued ID before entering a pharmacy, but retailers can suddenly know who’s shopping and what they want to buy. Jane’s new Her Point of Sale utilizes this process, where the system provides bidders with a list of products the customer has previously purchased, as well as a list of recommended products backed by verified reviews.

“In-store displays can be curated specifically for our customers,” says Rosenfeld. “Think of Bud Tender. Bud Tender knows your preferences and purchase history, and will recommend more curated personal items.”

This system has long been a staple of online e-commerce, including Jane Technologies’ e-commerce platform, but now the same platform also works in a retail environment that relies heavily on recommendations.

Jane Technologies says integrating the platform with pharmacy inventory takes just a few hours. Due to the work involved in exporting critical product information, images and government tracking IDs, competitors say it may take weeks to complete the transition.

The system also offers stand-alone vending machine-style kiosks designed for speed and efficiency, allowing customers to browse and make purchases using a large touchscreen instead of talking to a retail clerk. You can

Jane Technologies is testing the system with 30 partners in the Pacific Northwest, New Mexico, California and Colorado. The company expects the new Her POS platform to be installed in 400 retail stores by the end of the year.

