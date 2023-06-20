Innovative Nuclear Site Surveillance Technology Showcased at Demo Day





Ten new technologies, funded through a classified site remote monitoring contest, were showcased at a demonstration event held at the Satellite Applications Catapult. The NDA has allocated him £750,000 as potential funding for a contest for innovative next-generation developments run by DASA. The technology unveiled at the demonstration event can add value to the nuclear decommissioning, defense and security communities by reducing risk to personnel and increasing operational efficiency.

On June 14, 2023, the Defense Security Accelerator (DASA) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Agency (NDA) held a remote monitoring demonstration event for sensitive locations on the Harwell Satellite Application Catapult.

A variety of stakeholders, including nuclear decommissioning, defense and security stakeholders and potential end-users, gathered to witness ten pioneering nuclear facility monitoring and inspection technologies unveiled.

These technologies were funded through a £750,000 innovation competition, ‘Remote monitoring of sensitive sites’, run by DASA on behalf of the NDA.

The competition explores the capabilities of innovative next-generation technologies to support remote monitoring of sensitive sites and facilitate more proactive decision-making while minimizing the hazards associated with performing hazardous field operations. I asked.

The demonstration event served as a platform for innovators to showcase their solutions to the competition’s three challenge areas and to announce their progress.

Challenge 1: Built Environment and Infrastructure Challenge 2: Environmental Monitoring and Land Use Challenge 3: Security and Resilience Andrew Gray, Innovation Delivery Manager at NDA, said:

It was very exciting to see the various innovative solutions developed for the competition. We are really pleased with the response and interest we have received across many different areas. We use innovation and technology to support our mission to clean up Britain’s oldest nuclear facility in a safe, secure and sustainable manner. These technologies can help improve decision-making processes while keeping people out of harm’s way and eliminating the need for physical presence in hazardous environments.

At the demonstration event, all 10 innovators presented updates on their projects and demonstrated how they can be used to effectively monitor sensitive sites.

Earth-i Limited

Earth-i Limited uses high-resolution satellite earth observation data combined with airborne and ground-based data sources to provide a rich layer of information to support NDA decision makers, multiple data sources. introduced an asset mapping and monitoring system that links

ANRA Technologies

ANRA Technologies deployed an unmanned mission manager that enables remote management of autonomous systems to monitor sensitive sites within the NDA premises.

Archangel Imaging

Archangel Imaging, a veteran-owned company, has developed a mobile autonomous AI camera system that can be customized with specific algorithms, such as vehicle and person detection, and can interoperate with other devices (such as drones) to monitor the scene. exhibited.

Lynkeos Technology Ltd

Glasgow-based Lynkeos Technology Ltd has announced a structural monitoring project using muography. Muography is a technique that uses natural radiation to monitor complex structures and assess their integrity, including identifying voids and rebar deterioration. This project aims to develop portable muography capabilities for monitoring underground aging reinforced concrete infrastructure.

Durham University

Durham University showcased an autonomous wide area surveillance camera that detects human and vehicle activity. Using artificial intelligence (AI), it combines persistent full state sensing with real-time algorithms to remotely monitor the surroundings of sensitive sites and identify anomalous activity.

ISS Aerospace

ISS Aerospace unveiled an autonomous unmanned aerial system (UAS) with real-time AI processing that can learn its environment. UAS is used to respond to environmental changes detected by ground-based sensors that can collect data on temperature, humidity, noise, motion, and air quality.

National Institute of Physics

The National Physical Laboratory, in collaboration with Metrosol Limited and the University of Manchester, has unveiled a new thermometer capable of replacing conventional sensors in harsh environments up to 600 °C. The thermometer uses non-invasive electronic Johnson noise (electronic noise generated by thermal agitation) to measure temperature, improving reliability and reducing calibration costs.

Autonomous devices only

Autonomous Devices Limited has announced the latest developments in Theia, an aerial robotic Swiss Army knife for contact-based inspection. This provides operators with a rapid and highly automated means of deploying sensors and cameras directly into the most inaccessible parts of sensitive sites.

Telepagio UK Ltd

Telespazio UK Ltd presented non-intrusive satellite-based technology for monitoring water-related anomalies. This provides early insight into risky areas, reduces the need for site investigations, and supports informed and timely decision-making.

Decision Lab Co., Ltd.

Decision Lab Ltd announced the latest on a project aiming to use AUDI, an advanced set of competitively trained reinforcement learning AI agents that can improve site security and resilience through remote sensing.

