Mighty Oak Medical Announces Technology Partnership with HP





Mighty Oak Medical, a medical device developer specializing in spinal technology development and commercialization, announced a technology collaboration with HP for 3D printed medical applications manufactured using the HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printer. bottom.

Applications currently in production include Mighty Oaks’ foundational product FIREFLY, a patient-specific preoperative planning and navigation platform. Mighty Oak has received FDA clearance and CE marking for FIREFLY’s 3D printed medical models and 3D printed surgical guides.

The Mighty Oaks FIREFLY solution alleviates efficiency challenges common in spinal fusion surgery by providing surgeons with millimeter-accurate concierge pre-operative planning in 3D on a virtual rendering of the patient’s spine. We aim to improve accuracy and safety. Using 3D-printed anatomical models and disposable guides, surgeons can quickly and safely drill, tap, and place pedicle screws to increase spinal surgery success and reduce stress. increase. Now with HP’s industrial Multi Jet Fusion technology, FIREFLY streamlines and reduces print turnaround times. This means more patients can benefit from high levels of personalized care.

Mighty Oak Medical President Heidi Frey said: “It was important to us to maintain our focus on the spine and develop innovative solutions that make surgical procedures safer and more efficient.” I’ve been thinking it’s the ideal way to achieve it. And now, thanks to HP’s 3D printing his technology, the healthcare industry is undergoing a major transformation in terms of solutions, patient experiences and outcomes. We can provide 3D printed medical devices.

A typical treatment option for spinal fractures, deformities, or instabilities, spinal fusion surgery typically uses pedicle screws to provide additional strength and support. However, if not placed correctly, the patient can suffer serious injuries such as spinal cord injury. Robotic solutions exist to reduce the errors associated with freehand pedicle screw insertion, but the technology is expensive and requires a steep learning curve to use. Mighty Oaks is familiar with his 3D printing technology, which led to his FIREFLY complete navigation system to streamline the surgeon’s workflow and reduce screw placement time.

Since installing the HP Jet Fusion 5200 printer directly on its factory floor, Mighty Oak Medical claims unprecedented efficiency. At the same time, reproducibility and consistency in pedicle screw placement are improved, achieving 99.7% screw placement accuracy. These patient-specific guides eliminate intraoperative radiation exposure for both surgical staff and patients, as well as reduce maintenance and technician costs associated with other solutions.

Greg Elfering, Head of US Market Development, HP Personalization & 3D Printing, said: Mighty Oak now says it is leading the way into the more advanced medical device and orthopedic industries with the FIREFLY solution. We are pleased to partner with Mighty Oak to maximize the benefits of his HP 3D printing solutions for healthcare applications. Mighty Oak and HP show how the power of innovation positively impacts patients and the healthcare industry by minimizing costs, enabling personalization, and improving the efficiency and accuracy of patient care is demonstrated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-materials-and-assembly-news/mighty-oak-medical-announces-technical-partnership-with-hp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos