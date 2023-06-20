US news chain Gannett sues Google for online advertising monopoly | Business and economic news





Gannett said Google controls online ad buying and selling tools, forcing publishers to sell cheaper ad space.

Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States and publisher of USA Today, has sued Google for trying to corner the online advertising market by monopolizing advertising technology.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, Gannett, who owns more than 200 daily newspapers, said Google’s control over online ad-buying tools would force publishers to sell cheaper ad space to Alphabet. He said he had to.

Gannett said this would leave Google with an exorbitant monopoly profit and dramatically reduce revenue for publishers and ad-tech rivals.

Gannett CEO Mike Reed said in an opinion piece published in USA Today that digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy. Without free and fair competition for the digital advertising space, publishers cannot invest in newsrooms.

The crux of the lawsuit and our position is that Google is abusing its control over its ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for rival exchanges to conduct competitive auctions, Reed wrote.

Gannett said he is seeking very substantial actual punitive and triple damages.

Dan Taylor, vice president of Google Ads, said in a written statement that the claims are completely false. Publishers have many options when it comes to monetizing using advertising technology. In fact, Gannett uses dozens of competing advertising services, including his Google Ad Manager. And if publishers choose to use his Google tools, the majority of the revenue goes to them. Show the court how our advertising products benefit a publisher and help fund her content online.

The lawsuit adds to the legal pressure on Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet, which has already been targeted by regulators on two continents.

On Wednesday, the European Union also filed a similar lawsuit, saying Google could have to sell some of its advertising technology.

The unprecedented decision to push for such a split marks a significant step up in the city of Brussels’ crackdown on Silicon Valley’s digital giant, as the United States seeks to crush Google’s alleged monopoly in the online advertising ecosystem. It follows a similar move by the authorities.

Five months ago, the US Department of Justice launched its own lawsuit against Google, now involving 17 US states. Another state group, led by Texas, has also filed a lawsuit.

In 2022, Google will generate $224.5 billion in ad revenue, accounting for nearly 80 percent of Alphabet’s overall revenue, and was the primary driver of Alphabet’s $60 billion in profits.

Advertising has enabled Google to offer many services for free, including many of its email, Android, and YouTube video platforms.

Google’s first quarter advertising revenue was $54.5 billion, little changed from the same period last year.

Like many newspapers, Gannett, based in McLean, Virginia, is suffering from declining advertising revenue as an estimated 86% of Americans get their news online.

Gannett said digital advertising is a $200 billion business and has grown nearly eightfold since 2009, while newspaper advertising revenue has fallen nearly 70% in that time. Gannett newspapers’ print circulations fell by nearly 20% in 2020 and 2021, the company said.

The action is Gannett Co v. Google LLC et al., United States District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-05177.

