Simply Great: Celebrating IT Innovation at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards in Southern California, August 14-16





There’s a reason Tina Turner was known as the Queen of Rock and Roll. She has inspired generations of performers and fans, made invaluable contributions to the music industry, and won more awards than can be written here. Tina passed away on May 24th, but her legacy as a rock icon and female role model will live on. If you’re interested in legacy and the idea of ​​’better than the rest,’ register now to attend the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards August 14-16 at Terranea, an oceanfront resort in Los Angeles. Get the best in IT.

The opening keynote delivered by Brad Meltzer will inspire you to think differently about your heritage. Brad’s engaging, funny and powerful messages invite you to look at your life, work and mission through the lens of his legacy. After the presentation, you’ll have the chance to meet and photograph the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Lightning Rod and his other 12 best-selling thrillers.

What elements must be combined to achieve lasting success that leaves a mark? The CIO 100 Symposium provides a blueprint for answering that question. From a curated group of digital posters featuring award-winning projects to keynote speakers on AI adoption, including generative AI, this leadership his masterclass will knock your socks off. Deep dives into cloud and data, customer and employee experiences provide insights and action items. And all wrapped up by keynote speaker Ken Jennings, The Greatest Danger. Co-host of Player of All Time and CIO 100 awards ceremonies.

This immersive 3-day experience is designed to give you the insight and connections to do your best and leave a legacy you can be proud of. Register here now.

