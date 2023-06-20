Deleting Personal Information from Google: Insights from John Mueller





In today’s digital world, personal information is easily accessible online, so protecting your privacy is very important.

A Reddit user recently wanted to remove their personal information from Google Search.

Their experience and subsequent discussion with Google’s John Mueller highlights the complex processes and policies surrounding Google’s content removal tools.

In addition to Mueller’s advice, this article provides the following details about asking Google to remove your personal information:

Criteria Used to Evaluate Removal Requests Typical Timeframes for Content Removal Options Available If Your Request Is Denied Mueller’s Advice on Removing Content from Google

A Reddit user described his experience as follows:

“I found personal information on a website that published personal information without my consent. Result removed.Your removal request was approved, but when you used the Google Image Removal Tool on a photo that was part of the removed post, your request was denied.”

The main question users ask is, “How long does it take for Google Search to remove old content such as photos?”

Muller replied:

“I suspect the image had multiple URLs to view it, so it’s possible that it’s now only being viewed at a slightly different address. Just submit the url you are using, I think you can right click and use “copy link” from search and submit it with the tool. ”

Here’s a quick fix suggested by one of Google’s Search Advocates.

However, it’s not always easy. Learn more about our processes and policies for removing personal information from Google Search here.

Google content removal tools and policies

We recognize that some personal information posted online can pose serious problems, such as identity theft and fraud. To solve this, Google allows you to request removal in certain cases.

First, fill out a form requesting the deletion of your personal data.

Google will then review each case to determine if it meets our removal criteria.

The types of information subject to deletion include:

Sensitive government IDs Bank account numbers Credit card numbers Images of handwritten signatures Highly personal records (such as medical records) Personal contact information

In some cases, Google may remove professional contact information such as work addresses and phone numbers.

This is especially true when the information is posted with a threatening message, a practice known as “doxxing.”

When deciding what to remove, we weigh the public’s right to know against people’s privacy.

Important information from official sources, news sources, and work-related content typically appear in search results.

Removal process

When you submit a request to remove information from search results, you will receive an automated email confirming that we received your request.

Google will review your request and ask for more information if necessary. You will receive another email once Google makes a decision.

If your request meets our criteria, one of two things will happen: the page you want to remove will no longer appear in search results, or it will be excluded from search results for names and other identifying information.

If your request is denied, Google will provide a brief explanation as to why. But don’t give up. If you later obtain more evidence to support your claim, you can resubmit your request to reinvestigate.

Deadline for content removal

Google attempts to process removal requests within 24-48 hours. However, it can take up to 3 months for Google to completely remove old information.

If Google declines your removal request, please carefully consider the reasons and try to resolve the issue.

If you believe the denial was made in error, or if you have new corroborating information, you can resubmit your request.

Alternatively, you can contact the source directly and ask them to remove it.

Even if Google removes links from search results, the information may still exist elsewhere on the web. So it’s best to deal with the source if possible.

In summary

Deleting personal information from Google takes time and requires a clear understanding of Google’s policies and processes.

Remember that Google balances individual privacy with the right to access public information, which affects removal requests.

If Google denies your request, you may be able to resolve it by resubmitting your request with more details, or by considering legal recourse. However, complete deletion is not guaranteed.

For more information on requesting removal of your personal information from Google Search, please visit our official help page.

