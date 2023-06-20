Design considerations for diagnostic components





Wayne Matthews, Sales Manager at Tecman Specialty Materials, comments on the UK diagnostics supply chain and the design of diagnostics with ease of supply in mind.

The UK diagnostics sector may have gained prominence during the pandemic and lost public attention to PCR and lateral flow test kits, but the sector is making a quiet comeback.

The 2021 Life Science Vision called for accelerated development of new diagnostics, given the tremendous impact the sector has played in COVID-19 testing. While the pandemic has shifted focus, the field continues to innovate, with diagnostic manufacturers working with experts like Techman to play a role in everything from viral test kits to hygiene and sterility test strips. We source and develop specific components for a wide variety of diagnostic tools.

The diagnostics supply chain is strong and integrated and is growing due to an influx of international interest in the ability of companies to support this supply chain. But it’s also complex, and many specialist manufacturers play a small but important role in developing assays, adhesive components, and plastics.

We manufacture a wide range of components for life sciences and medical applications, from diagnostic strips and microfluidic sealing tapes to adhesive disposable surgical supplies and fluid absorbent pads. In most cases, these are offered as white labels to our customers who integrate them into existing product lines or launch new product lines.

Developing life science components and solutions requires domain knowledge and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. Our engineers are able to leverage their expertise by working with leading companies in the healthcare industry, but importantly, they are also working on cross-cutting projects that allow them to leverage their diverse experience and incorporate new ideas. That’s it.

Developing these components in partnership with our customers has resulted in a fairly standard scoping of project requirements and a review of existing solutions to determine how we can best support NPD, manufacturing and technical support as an engineering partner. Start with a preliminary test.

Our previous efforts have focused on sterilization diagnostics and developed hydrogen peroxide test strips, which we have been supplying for almost ten years. They are essential for contamination control and infection control, especially in secondary care settings.

Adding value to the diagnostic component manufacturing process is primarily achieved through a combination of capabilities and expertise. In terms of capabilities, this may be based on the ability to perform mass production or only on the provision of specific manufacturing processes. We are fortunate to be able to combine these services to serve a wide variety of life science businesses.

Our life sciences customers are attracted to our engineering and manufacturing capabilities. This has led us to work with our customers to manufacture complex die-cut adhesive components for the wells and sealing plates that are part of the Lipidic Cubic Phase (LCP) Screening Kit. These kits are a vehicle for crystallizing membrane proteins, and crystal formation is usually slow and difficult, so these kits are important, especially given the role proteins play in cell interactions.

Because we work across industries, our international partnerships with tesa, 3M, Nitto and others ensure a wide range of innovative materials for use in manufacturing diagnostic components.

The advantages of the growing UK diagnostics sector are shorter lead times, lower logistics and transportation emissions, and much stronger subsequent technical and customer support than with fragmented supply chains.

Innovations are happening across the life sciences, but the most exciting product development is in diagnostics.

British diagnostics have been so successful because manufacturers have innovated and delivered superior products. I am proud of the role Techman has played and will continue to play in supporting them.

