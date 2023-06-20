Picsart adopts Apigee for API management





It has 150 million users and continues to grow. Picsart was originally founded as a photo and video editing app that you use to enhance your daily life before uploading it to various social media platforms. As the number of users continued to grow, the company began exploring options for embedding its easy-to-use editing tools into other applications and services. Companies looking for low-lift solutions can enhance their products with Picsarts’ award-winning software suite. Thanks to Apigee, organizations in a variety of markets, including printers, t-shirt makers, and phone case designers, benefit from Picsarts custom design APIs.

By offering graphic design capabilities at an affordable price, Picsart helps companies reach new customers by avoiding the resource and time-consuming process of hiring developers and building these capabilities from scratch. Helps reach layers. The benefits of APIs are also empowering Picsarts Business Partners. Photo editing features have been added to keep your customers engaged and coming back to your app.

According to Jinny Jung, Vice President of Picsarts API Program, 80% of our users are Gen Z and Millennials. They are the future of creators around the world. They want creative control.

Many of the companies we serve are trying to tap into that audience. Jung adds that such a solution is really needed to take the business to the next level. With the introduction of API services, Picsart has been taken to the next level, thanks also to Apigee.

How to turn the quick pivot

For Picsart, the transition from a strictly business-to-consumer (B2C) service to a business-to-business (B2B) service has not been easy. The company had to adopt an entirely new business model and develop a new suite of API products, and it did so quickly.

When a popular social media site contacted Picsart about offering editing tools to users via an API, Picsart knew they couldn’t pass up the opportunity. However, none of the developers knew how to manage the API for external use. This work involved multiple processes and logistical complexity. Malicious attackers can easily bypass cybersecurity protections and leak network data if APIs are not configured correctly.

The company quickly established an API business division to plan and coordinate the creation of a secure API development process. This process supports aspects of the business such as marketing, sales, and distribution while providing superior functionality to the company’s original his B2C customers. And voila! Pixart has been reborn.

As Jung says, API BU works as a whimsical startup within a large company. Budgets are also tight. The department’s first task is to find an API management platform that can affordably simplify and streamline every task the team faces. Jung says Apigee was the clear choice.

Apigees’ services gave us the flexibility to start without a huge budget and grow our business over time. It was very easy to use, the dashboard was very intuitive, and the price was right.

The company was already using APIs internally, but had never made them available to customers or partners.

Jung says they had to rely on a gateway and management platform that already knew how to configure everything. I really needed a shortcut.

Her team considered other API platforms, but being part of Google Cloud gave Apigee a natural edge.

We were already Google Cloud clients. We were already part of the Google Cloud ecosystem. We love the ease of use of Apiges and the power of Google behind it.

Apigee works seamlessly with other Google Cloud services such as the Google Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) and BigQuery, Google Cloud’s fully managed data warehouse.

“The integration of Apiges with the entire Google ecosystem has made our lives easier and has become very natural to use,” said Tiberiu Stanescu, Engineering Director of the Picsart API Business Unit. This also helps meet technical needs such as scalability, improved query performance, and dashboards when integrating data.

Comprehensive API control using Apigee

Picsart uses Apigee to manage all external APIs. This includes things that allow users to remove or change the background of a photo, apply filters, add text, and more. Apigee also manages the API functionality of the Picsarts Editor SDK package.

Here are the main ways Picsart uses Apigee:

API management. Apigee can run test, stage, and production environments, customize pre- and post-flows, and automatically authorize services with various methods such as API keys or his oAuth.

Stanescu says that Apigees’ pre-built integrated portal has served the company well during its time with Picsart. He praised its flexibility and rate-limiting capabilities, which allowed him to better define and protect his product.

Developer support. With Apigee, Picsart has taken an API-first approach to developing new features using a microservices architecture. They expose their APIs via their developer portal so they can explain exactly how developers can use each API.

Apigee helps Picsarts’ in-house developers use APIs to simplify the development process, saving the company time and money. Apigee works with other Google services to provide Picsart with the data and analytics it needs to view and monitor API-related productivity improvements.

safety. Apigees’ out-of-the-box security implementation does not require specialized knowledge or skills. Picsart takes advantage of his Apigee security features such as headers to set security parameters and custom rate limiting policies and quotas to avoid stack overflows with API calls.

As a result, the company has had zero API-related security incidents, Stanescu said. He is definitely grateful to Apigee for this, he added. According to Stanescu, a company recently conducted a penetration test of the Picsarts API looking for vulnerabilities, but found no security flaws or threats. Apigees’ easy-to-use and powerful security features help Picsart keep its clients and customers safe.

From humble startup to core business

In the three years since implementing Google Apigee, the Picsarts API business unit has gone from a seemingly simple request to a significant product offering that enables new and recurring revenue.

It’s part of the foundation of our business, says Ginny Jung. This strengthens our entire API external facing business. You can’t sell APIs to developers and partners without Apigee API Gateway. Without Apigee, we wouldn’t be on track.

Apigee also helps Picsart in another important way. It’s integrations with products such as his BigQuery, Google’s data analytics platform, will keep you on top of the most used APIs. That information guides every aspect of the business and helps companies develop and release new generative products powered by AI.

Data conclusively tells us what we choose to develop and where we put our resources, says Jung. Apigee makes it very easy to track API usage and see trends.

With Apigee, Picsart is opening up new worlds of creative design to audiences of all markets and demographics, while avoiding the stress associated with costly development processes. Today, generative AI apps continue to capture the imagination, unlocking the ability to create awe-inspiring art with just a few natural language prompts. Picsart and her Apigee will continue to work together to bring canvases to artists wherever they are through our API.

