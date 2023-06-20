Changemakers Lead Equity and Clean Tech Innovation





LOS ANGELES By 2035, when California regulations require all new vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles, state officials predict there will be more than 12 million new electric vehicles on the road.

At the Social Innovation Summit, game changers of all kinds, including the CEO of EV charging station repair company ChargerHelp!, discussed society’s biggest challenges.

Even if he hasn’t yet dipped into the electric world as a co-founder of ChargerHelp!, Evette Ellis is definitely Tesla’s new owner now.

This has allowed myself and my co-founder to really understand and empathize with EV drivers, she said while plugging in to charge.

This is a deep commitment to the mission of ChargerHelp!, an organization launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellis and co-founder Kamiere Terry saw the impact of greenhouse gas emissions firsthand when his parents died of lung-related illnesses.

Now, in just three short years, the company has raised more than $20 million to develop new technology and train a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which it works, Ellis said.

Ellis, a black woman from Compton who works in technology, says it’s important to provide a living wage for engineers and hopes to prove to society that innovation comes in all forms. .

That’s what my ethnicity and gender stands for, she said, and I don’t want great ideas pushed into boxes, neighborhoods, and schools.

This was their message to attendees of the Social Innovation Summit, where community leaders across multiple sectors gather each year to discuss society’s most pressing issues.

Keynote speaker will.i.am is a Grammy Award-winning artist best known for founding one of the biggest hip-hop groups of our time, but also for his role in changing the landscape of technology as we know it. increase.

As a black boy from Boyle Heights, he said it was most important to give back to his community and implored others to do the same.

We need to connect the dots between philanthropy and entrepreneurship and investment more often, he said. How can we create a movement that guides children, prepares them for tomorrow, and understands the importance of investing in them along the way?

For him, that means working with the Los Angeles Unified School District, through his foundation, to provide STEM programs to underprivileged youth, and potentially one day building the same bridge Ellis did.

Technology exists to fill the gap, she said. Closing the education gap and closing the training gap is what makes this so attractive to underserved communities.

The White House recently announced a goal to build 500,000 EV chargers along US highways by 2030. was recognized by the White House for playing a vital role in EV charger reliability and training future workforces in underrepresented regions.

