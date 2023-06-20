Transportation technology project funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation





Transport technology and innovation projects are underway across the country, including better understanding of transport management, easier transport payment procedures, and greater use of autonomous on-demand transport.

Approximately $52.8 million in grants from the United States Department of Transportation (US DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) were awarded to eight projects as part of the Advanced Transportation Innovations (ATTAIN) program.

In Maryland, a $11.9 million grant will fund new technology to reduce congestion and improve safety along Route 50, which leads to Maryland’s east coast. The technology pays close attention to increasing traffic and adjusts the timing of traffic lights in real time to create gaps in the flow of vehicles, allowing traffic from side streets to enter the flow.

In a statement, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said emerging technologies are providing new tools to monitor, predict and respond to traffic congestion and safety concerns.

The Minnesota Autonomous Regional Transit Initiative, known as goMARTI, will operate on-demand autonomous micro-transit in Grand Rapids from September 2022, covering approximately 16.5 square miles and 70 stops. The project was planned as his 18-month pilot, and he was given $9.3 million to expand and extend the program. New locations include local college campuses, food banks, Walmart and more.

Expanding goMARTI to Minnesota North College – Itasca is a big win for current and prospective students. “Transportation reliability is a barrier for many, but this free and convenient shuttle option will help students stay on and near campus,” Minnesota North College president Michael Laich said in a statement. “Even for those who don’t live in the city, it will be much easier to access the university.”

Officials said goMARTI has provided more than 2,500 rides to date, 349 of which are wheelchair-assisted rides.

ATTAIN’s funding will also extend the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s travel planning platform in partnership with Transit App, allowing goMARTI to appear as a transit option on the Transit App.

Similarly, Enhanced Mobility and Transportation Revolution (SMART) grants awarded by the US Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure Initiative have made $94 million available for 59 projects across 33 states. The SMART program provides grants to public agencies to conduct demonstration projects using technologies that help improve safety and efficiency.

Ben Levine, senior research and technology adviser to the U.S. Department of Transportation, told the Urbanism Next conference in Portland, Oregon, that all grantees are for stage 1 planning and prototype grants, and stage 2 said there was an opportunity to apply for an implementation grant for . , in April.

Our philosophy with transportation technology is that team building is necessary. It requires idea generation, and the project needs to be refined and built over time. He said he thinks that’s a lesson learned in the field over the last decade or so.

Levine added that the challenge here is to move the project forward at a speed that allows for local support, thereby allowing a really strong project to be built.

