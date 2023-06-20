Biden administration elects Google chairman to lead computer chip research: report





Jessica Inskip, Director of Education and Products at OptionsPlay, talks about the boom in options trading volume and the AI ​​market on “How to Make Money”.

The Commerce Department will announce Tuesday that the Biden administration will rely on John Hennessy, chairman of Google parent company Alphabet, and four other technology experts to research and develop new computer chips, according to Reuters. .

Part of the bipartisan $52.7 billion Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Act enacted last year, which also includes subsidies for new chip factories, public-private partnerships will lead research into next-generation chips while offering high wages. employment will also be created.

A semiconductor chip is seen on a computer circuit board in this illustrated photo taken on February 25, 2022. Reuters/Florence Law/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters/Florence Law/Illustration/Reuters Photo)

President Biden hopes the initiative will reduce dependence on big producers in China and Taiwan.

Rising consumer inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other economic factors, has led to shortages of chips, resulting in shortages of cars, washing machines and video game consoles.

“We hope the NSTC will be an engine of innovation that will support and extend America’s leadership in semiconductor research, design, engineering and advanced manufacturing for decades to come,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond in a statement. Stated. “This selection committee is the next step as we launch NSTC and ensure its success for generations to come.”

Alphabet Chairman Hennessy is also a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Stanford University.

The selection committee includes Janet Fouty, president of Deloitte Consulting, Jason Matheny, CEO of Rand Corporation, and Don Rosenberg, a venture capitalist at Anne’s Partners and former Qualcomm QCOM.O executive. , including Brenda Wilkerson, president of the educational nonprofit.

The nonprofit board, meanwhile, decides where the center’s research facilities will be located in the United States.

Reuters contributed to this report.

