How asynchronous technology can bridge the digital divide





When thinking about the future of education, it’s no surprise that most of us fall into utopian scenarios. Think of Garrison Keylor’s Lake Wobegon. The women are all strong, the men are all handsome, and the children are all above average. Of course, the reality is always different.

The same is true when discussing the idea of ​​digital equity. All students have the right to high-bandwidth, solid-state, always-on Internet access. Reality check: According to a 2021 report by Common Sense Media, 16 million of her 15 million K-12 public school students in the U.S. live in homes with inadequate internet and computing devices. is. This represents about 30% of all public school students in the United States.

That doesn’t mean those students can’t get the education they deserve. I had the pleasure of speaking with his CEO of Olivia Technologies, Ryan Ross, about the company’s attempt to address this issue through synchronization technology that does not require access to the Internet outside of the school campus. Their solution has been installed in schools in Texas and Hawaii, but in certain areas more than 30% of her students don’t have a reliable internet connection.

Listen to the full conversation here, then scroll down to see some edited highlights.

Whether your child doesn’t have internet access at home or connectivity in the classroom is intermittent and limited, Olivia is designed to work offline for your target audience. Content is delivered through a combination of teachers and a vetted library of videos, podcasts and e-books to support existing learning management systems, adaptive learning and social-emotional programs.

ESN: Tell us a little bit about where Olivia’s solution started and where you are now in terms of connecting or not connecting with your kids.

RR: Covid-19 has been a real eye-opener because we, along with many school districts, didn’t realize how serious connectivity issues were. We have found that these markets are underserved. For a variety of reasons, for example, it is very difficult to get broadband connections in remote areas.

