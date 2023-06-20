Professor explores relationships and technology in the workplace





We take technology seriously because we want to learn about ourselves and understand how we behave. But what if a human told you that she had been sitting for four hours and needed to move around?The experience would be different, she said. People experience feedback from technology as information, not as evaluation. I wanted to understand certain psychological aspects of the relationship between humans and technology. What attracted you to this technology and what is your relationship with it?

Raviend Run brings more than human-centric technology perspectives to Darden. She describes herself as sitting at the confluence of two countries and her two cultures. Born in India, where most of her family still resides, she cherishes her Tamil roots, one of the world’s oldest languages ​​in her household and an important unifying force of the Tamil people. I speak Tamil. I see language as a channel to hold culture, she said.

But her roots in the United States are just as deep. I used to go to school here. I grew up here and spent my entire adult life here. I am deeply involved in this culture.

For her husband and two-year-old son, Laviendran, home is where it all comes together. We try to incorporate a little bit of both, she said.

The human side also played an important role in bringing her to Charlottesville.

When I qualified and was in the job market, [doctorate], My first job story was actually Darden. And I was struck by the community, the culture, and how welcoming everyone was, she recalled. So when I started considering the offer, I couldn’t help but think how great this place is. It became a natural choice. I never thought I’d live on the east coast where it’s not warm all year round, but Darden’s student-focused nature was hard to turn down.

Collaborating with other faculty members, especially Professor Tami Kim, has enabled Ms. Raveendran to pursue her research in other areas.

While I still focus on humans and technology, especially artificial intelligence, I also look to AI as a mediator of relationships between humans, she said. It’s important for us as a society to think about how we can leverage all these technology tools to empower our employees to do their best work, whatever it takes, and to do their best work. is.

The topic has never been more relevant since the massive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically expanded the role of technology in nearly every aspect of work. For example, working from home instead of the office has brought Zoom and other technology tools to the forefront of organizational culture. However, technology usage standards are often not established, and technology can have costs that organizations may not be aware of.

Understanding these requires looking at the psychology of the people who use the tools, Laviendran says.

With instant messaging options such as chatting on Microsoft Teams and Slack, Raveendhran and Kim have found several advantages, such as speed and informality that are efficient and trust-building. But it also came at a cost. Psychologically, most people feel obligated to respond in real time, which is far different from the strain experienced by email.

It puts a lot of pressure on people. It feels like it’s on all the time, she said. We’ve found that when an organization says, “If you get a chat after business hours, you’re not obligated to respond,” it helps establish new norms that reduce the cost of using tools.

Seen through that lens, the debate about whether it’s better to work from the office or from home is misleading. It’s like asking whether a saw or a hammer is a better tool, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.virginia.edu/content/professor-probes-how-human-relationships-and-technology-interface-workplace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos