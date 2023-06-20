Google Pixel Tablet review: The dock changes the game





Last year, Google failed to develop its first smartwatch, but it almost failed. I didn’t make the same mistake with my first tablet.

Starting at $500, the new Pixel Tablet makes a much better first impression than the Pixel Watch from a year ago. This is a reliable, business-like Android tablet that ships with decent specs, a great display, and a speaker dock that legally changes everything. I’m not a tablet fanatic, but the Pixel Tablet fits seamlessly into my life.

Admittedly, this isn’t the cheapest Android tablet, and there are some frustrating hardware flaws that have to be addressed. But for a first try, Google at least provided a proof of concept. That’s enough for me.

professional looks

Anyone who’s ever seen a tablet knows what they’re getting here. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

The first thing you’ll notice about the Pixel Tablet’s hardware design is that it doesn’t really have much to offer.

Google’s philosophy here is similar to the Pixel Watch and early Pixel phones, in that it looks like a nondescript movie prop. It comes in three colors (porcelain, hazel, and rose), but no matter what color you choose, it looks almost like a tablet. I wish there was a nicer, more literary way to say this, but seriously, this gets the job done, and that’s about it for looks.

The only other standout hardware features are the volume rocker and the top power button (when viewed horizontally), which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. There’s also a USB-C port for charging, but we’ll get to why later, so you may never use it.

Here’s how the rest of the most relevant specs are formed:

10.95 inch display with 2560×1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate

Battery rated for 12 hours of video streaming

8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

8MP rear and front cameras

No 5G/LTE support, WiFi only

To be clear, it’s not an incredible powerhouse. The display is crisp, bright, and vibrant, but the 60Hz refresh rate will definitely be a problem for some. I didn’t notice much, but others will. Also, the lack of wireless service makes the Pixel tablet more likely to be used only in the home compared to other tablets that support that kind of feature.

The speaker dock is the most important part of the package. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

The $500 price tag might seem a bit high given the specs, but at least Google has an excuse to include a charging speaker dock with every Pixel Tablet. Normally, you’d have to buy these things separately, but they’re a core part of the Pixel Tablet’s design philosophy. Sure, you can take your tablet with you on trips and such, but it’s best suited for a desktop or countertop that works without running out of battery.

The speaker dock is pretty innovative in a way that we’ll talk about a bit later, but there’s one problem on the hardware side. Charging contacts don’t always work properly. The Pixel Tablet magnetically attaches to the dock. While this is very intuitive and smooth in theory, it can be a bit frustrating in practice. I had to undock and redock the tablet multiple times before it started charging properly.

Those moments are far from the norm, but they happen too often to mention here. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor on the power button was of little use to me. I don’t know if it’s just that it can’t read fingerprints (if it does, it should get caught in a cat robbery), but the fingerprint sensor works very infrequently, so I use the PIN to unlock the device every time. I am giving up on doing it.

Google-flavoured Android is back

Performance is pretty good. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

The software side is much improved. The Pixel Tablet runs Android using the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a smartphones, and behaves in much the same way as those smartphones. Everything from loading apps to multitasking to streaming videos is smooth and fluid.

Speaking of multitasking, that’s one of the main differentiating features of Pixel Tablets and Pixel phones. For the most part, the Pixel Tablet feels like a big phone, but the screen is big enough to hold two apps side-by-side. To do this, long press the app icon or swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal a new taskbar, then drag the app icon from the taskbar to the side of the screen where you want it to reside.

It’s still elegant enough, but I personally didn’t use it much. After all, everyone strokes differently. Being able to drag and drop photos from Google Photos to the email on the other side of the screen, and have the email reference materials I’m composing on one side of the screen on the other is very convenient.

However, we didn’t do that with the Pixel Tablet. That’s because for me the whole existence of this product is justified by the speaker dock and in fact he doesn’t want to buy a second monitor this speaker dock will be his second monitor .

Maximize Dock Usability

The dock’s magnetic connector doesn’t always work right away. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

Nothing prevents you from using your Pixel Tablet as a work/productivity device. I think that’s fine. But thanks to the speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet sacrificed portability to actually become very useful, especially for me.

Well, I don’t go out much. The truth is, I don’t travel at all. What a tablet can offer in a way that really speaks to me as a consumer is something a phone just couldn’t do. But the Pixel Tablet is different. All devices have built-in speaker docks, making the Pixel Tablet less of a tablet and more of a small, unobtrusive TV that you can keep next to your laptop while you work.

I’m serious! I almost never pulled the tablet off the dock. The speaker portion of the speaker dock provides loud enough audio with plenty of bass and more, so I use this device as much for music and podcasts on YouTube TV as I do for watching YouTube videos and Mets games. was used to listen to

I used to do that by connecting my phone to a Bluetooth speaker, but not now. There are also many other use cases I haven’t touched on. For example, you can connect any Google Home compatible device to your Pixel tablet, turning your Pixel tablet into a mobile command center. Additionally, you can use your docked tablet for video calls or cast videos from your phone to your tablet.

It would be a different story if the Pixel Tablet didn’t come with a speaker dock. We were talking about how it was overpriced, basic, and underpowered. But Google has instead included his one in every device, making the Pixel Tablet an integral part of its existence, and one that will sit next to my laptop on my desk for the foreseeable future. I guess.

great first attempt

Despite its flaws, I hope the Pixel Tablet becomes popular. Admittedly, it’s annoying that the biometrics are unstable and the charging contacts are unstable. Of course, I also want a 120Hz display. These are things that Google could fix in future revisions if there is enough demand.

But as it stands, the Pixel Tablet is Google’s first nearly successful product. Its software keeps the bargain last, and the speaker dock makes the tablet very useful in ways it’s not alone. Especially if you’re like me and don’t want to have his two or his three big monitors on your desk, this is all you need.

Now, excuse me, but I want to listen to about 19 different podcasts before the next Mets game.

