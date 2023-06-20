Michigan wins nearly 200 high-paying tech jobs from European firm Expleo





Michigan wins new R&D facilities ahead of many other states and regions, highlighting state leadership in advanced automotive R&D and vehicle electrification

Lansing, Michigan – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that European engineering services provider Expleo USA Inc. will establish its first North American R&D facility in Michigan. Project Expected to Generate Over $2 Million in Total Capital Investment and Create 196 High-Wage Jobs, Further Strengthening Michigan’s Global Leadership in Future Mobility in Vehicle Electrification will do.

“We are excited to bring home nearly 200 high-paying jobs from Xpreo to build leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and strengthen our position as a global leader in mobility and electrification,” said Governor Whitmer. Stated. “Expleo chose to invest in Michigan because of our strong mobility, his business environment, inclusive laws, skilled workforce, and continued commitment to making it possible for anyone to ‘throw in Michigan’. because of strong economic momentum. Together, we have created a powerful economic development tool to bring the car, chip and battery supply chain home, securing 35,000 auto jobs since I took office. . Only three periods since his 1970s has the country’s unemployment rate fallen below his 4% rate, and year-on-year he added 82,000 jobs. By continuing to step on the accelerator, win projects, invest in people, and revitalize places, we can build a brighter future for Michigan. Let’s get it done. ”

The governor attended the announcement at the company’s headquarters in Paris as part of its European investment mission to Paris and Germany, which runs this week through Thursday, June 22nd. The governor was also present with members of Team Michigan, including the leader of Xpreo and Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“Expleo has a proven track record supporting automotive businesses around the world to design electronics and digital services that integrate the latest technologies and trends, especially new architectures for green mobility and software-defined vehicles.” said Marcus Gangin, Executive Vice President, Automotive, Expleo. “Our presence in Oakland County, Michigan allows us to partner with the automotive industry community to deliver the deeply integrated engineering and technology services needed to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry, such as e-mobility. It will be like this.”

Expleo has a long history of vehicle engineering development and testing, and the demand for electronic, mechanical and digital engineering services is increasing. His North American Expleo provides a wide range of services including engineering, quality assurance, digital transformation and consulting to customers in the aerospace, automotive, financial services and healthcare industries.

Expleo is considering a location in Oakland County for its new operations, which will be the company’s first research and development facility in North America. Michigan was chosen over competing locations in Canada, the Midwest and the Southern United States He cited proximity and Michigan as a welcoming state for employees. Live, work and play are the deciding factors in choosing to build your future in Michigan.

“Everyone knows we make things in Michigan. It’s a great testament to our future,” said Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), chairman of the Senate Economic and Regional Development Committee. . “This is a sign that Michigan is the ideal place to imagine, design, design and dream of the next, and we are well on our way to securing our future in the knowledge economy. It’s a great sign that we’re making progress.”

“Michigan is a great place to do business. Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield), Chairman of the Companies Commission, said. “I applaud Governor Whitmer’s efforts and look forward to continuing his work to brighten Michigan’s economic future.”

The new Michigan space will house the engineering team and allow for additional employees as the company grows, and is part of the company’s long-term strategy to secure future business with automotive customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome these high-paying jobs from Expleo as we continue to position Michigan as the undisputed leader in future mobility and vehicle electrification,” said Messer of MEDC. “Today’s announcement demonstrates Michigan’s culture of innovation, the attractiveness of our business environment, and the strength of our talented employees. We look forward to partnering with Expleo.”

Details of this project will be announced in the coming weeks. Find out more about careers at Expleo here.

Global companies continue to see the Detroit area as a major innovation destination and gateway to the North American market, and we are proud to help our partners secure this project. said Maureen Donahue Krause, Detroit Regional Partnerships President and CEO.

About the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is Michigan’s marketing arm and a leading advocate for business development, employment awareness and community development focused on growing the Michigan economy. For more information about MEDC and its efforts, please visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Puremichigan® tourism information, start your journey at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram LinkedIn, and Twitter.

