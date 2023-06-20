The 2024 Bentley Batur is a 740 hp shiny unobtainium





Cryogenics may need a room full of doctors and scientists, but squeezing a $2.1 million Bentley Batur into a narrow driveway in Spain’s Canary Islands clogs all the tourists and highway workers. will be lost. Designed to look like predators resting, Batur is worth a visit. The two prototypes we drove in the afternoon in Tenerife are the start of series production, with only 18 being produced. As its departure nears, Bentley is using Batur to celebrate the brand’s legendary 12-cylinder engine and to herald what electric vehicles will eventually look like.

Batur’s limited runs will make other multi-million dollar cars look almost mundane, including 99 Pagani Utopias, 130 Lotus Evaiyas and 300 Koenigsegg Gemera. And Batur isn’t road-legal in the U.S. But just because Batur is rarely seen by anyone on Earth doesn’t mean it’s completely unique. Underneath the Mulliner’s bespoke bodywork, it shares most of its mechanical parts with the more available Bentleys, primarily the Continental GT Speed. This includes rear-biased all-wheel drive, a 48-volt active anti-roll bar and rear-wheel steering system first introduced in the Flying Spur.

On the outside, the Batur windshield is the largest exterior element carried over from the Continental GT. Nearly all the sheet metal is new, from the roofline down. The Batur’s fenders and quarter panels are made of carbon fiber and molded to the aluminum roof. The headlight assembly is unique to Batur, not borrowed from other Bentleys. Putting your hand over that finish means you’ve touched something that most people don’t even see. Described by Mulliner as handcrafted in the British way, the open-roofed man takes about eight months to make each Batur in the same workshop in Crewe, England where the 12 units of Bacalar were built.

The twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 engine is an old relative of the engine that debuted in the Volkswagen Phaeton sedan in 2002. Batur’s W-12 is the most powerful Bentley has ever made or will ever make. Bentley engineers have provided the brand’s legendary powerplant with a revised turbine with a more aggressive compressor wheel inside to pump oxygen into the revised intake manifold. These upgrades made him 740 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 738 lb-ft of torque from 1750 rpm. With a top speed of 330 kilometers per hour, Bentley says the Batur can swallow Spain’s highways as easily as tourists drink island rum.

We passed by huge banana plantations, and Batur Island was the place with the most bananas in the Canary Islands. It was the biggest car I saw when chasing a rented Fiat 500 in Tenerife. I caught up like a rat in a glue trap.

It takes a little while for the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic to wake from sleep, but then power delivers like a tsunami. Coming out of corners with aggression like a hungry cat, Batur quickly overwhelms his 315/30 ZR-22 Pirelli P Zero PZ4 rubber under the tail. Oversized carbon-ceramic brakes (17.3-inch front rotor and 10-piston caliper, 16.1-inch rear gripped by his 4-piston caliper) effortlessly pull Batur back again.

The interior is equally dramatic. One car we drove had trim that changed color from carbon fiber to purple sector trim that matched the body color. There’s a long list of ingredients available inside, and nothing comes cheap. The edge of the drive mode dial doesn’t just act as sophisticated as an expensive watch. Embellished with a 3D printed 18 karat gold surround. The knurling applied to the tip of the wiper stalk is so sharp that it cannot be thought of as anything other than titanium. Only private car collection detailers may notice this hidden part. The arm attached to the brake pedal is made from bare carbon fiber.

The W-12 will soon be phased out, but Bentley is looking to the future with plans to go fully electric by 2030. Batur’s front fascia is said to be a glimpse of what Bentley’s EV could look like. Like the sun setting over the sea surrounding the Canary Islands, it’s easy to gaze at the Batur River and imagine, oh, how lovely it would be. Whether a fully electric Bentley can evoke the same feeling remains to be seen.

2024 Bentley Batur vehicle type: Front Engine, All Wheel Drive, 2 Seater, 2 Door Coupe

Price base: $2,110,000 (estimated)

Engine Twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 48-valve W-12, aluminum block and head, ports and direct fuel injection Displacement: 363 in3, 5952 cm3 Power: 740 hp @ 5500 rpm Torque: 738 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm

Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Dimensions Wheelbase: 112.2″ Length: 193.0″ Width: 77.4″ Height: 54.7″ Trunk Volume: 13’3 Vehicle Weight (C/D est): 5000 lbs

Performance (C/D EST) 60 mph: 3.0 seconds 160 mph: 7.2 seconds 1/4 mph: 11.0 seconds Top speed: 209 mph

EPA Fuel Economy (C/D EST) Combined/City/Highway: 15/12/20 mpg

Austin Irwin was born and raised in Michigan

